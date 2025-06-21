Trump faces tough call on entering Israel-Iran war, professor says

Making the decision whether to enter the Israel-Iran war is not an easy one for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Udi Sommer, associate professor in the Political Science Department at Tel Aviv University.
He told ILTV News that “the president really has some pretty hard choices here with respect to the military dimensions: Is the bunker buster going to do the job? Is it going to be a short war? Is America going to become embroiled in another Middle East conflict?”
Sommer said the last thing America—and especially the Republican Party—wants is to see the U.S. fighting a war in the Middle East.
“The whole thing is very combustible,” Sommer said.
