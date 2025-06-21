Trump faces tough call on entering Israel-Iran war, professor says

Dr. Udi Sommer says that 'the president really has some pretty hard choices here with respect to the military dimensions'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
Donald Trump
ILTV
Making the decision whether to enter the Israel-Iran war is not an easy one for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Udi Sommer, associate professor in the Political Science Department at Tel Aviv University.
He told ILTV News that “the president really has some pretty hard choices here with respect to the military dimensions: Is the bunker buster going to do the job? Is it going to be a short war? Is America going to become embroiled in another Middle East conflict?”
Sommer said the last thing America—and especially the Republican Party—wants is to see the U.S. fighting a war in the Middle East.
“The whole thing is very combustible,” Sommer said.
Watch the full interview:
US INVOLVEMENT
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""