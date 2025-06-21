Trump faces tough call on entering Israel-Iran war, professor says

Making the decision whether to enter the Israel-Iran war is not an easy one for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Udi Sommer, associate professor in the Political Science Department at Tel Aviv University.

Making the decision whether to enter the Israel-Iran war is not an easy one for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Udi Sommer, associate professor in the Political Science Department at Tel Aviv University.

Making the decision whether to enter the Israel-Iran war is not an easy one for U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Udi Sommer, associate professor in the Political Science Department at Tel Aviv University.