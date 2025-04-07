Israel’s IAI, India complete successful tests of Barak air defense system

Defense firm says Barak MRSAM system, co-developed with India’s DRDO, passed army trials and is now ready for full deployment; air defense system, already in use by India’s navy and air force, hit all targets in series of interception tests

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Aerospace Industries
India
Air Defense System
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced Monday that the Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system has successfully completed a series of acceptance tests conducted by the Indian army, clearing the way for its deployment across all branches of India’s armed forces.
Developed jointly by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IAI, which also serves as the system’s design authority, the MRSAM is designed for advanced air and missile defense.
1 View gallery
Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile system Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile system
Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile system
(Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries)
During the trials, four operational interceptions were carried out against aerial targets at various speeds, altitudes and ranges. All targets were successfully intercepted with direct hits, demonstrating the system’s high operational capability.
The tests represent the final phase before the system is declared fully operational by India’s army, navy and air force. The MRSAM system has already been integrated into India’s navy and air force units, and the latest series of trials marks its readiness for army deployment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
IAI, a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, has established several local partnerships and subsidiaries in India to support ongoing maintenance and joint operations with India’s tri-services.
The MRSAM system offers an integrated defense solution that includes a multi-purpose radar, mobile launchers, a command-and-control array and missiles capable of intercepting threats at ranges of up to 70 kilometers (45 miles). It is designed for flexible deployment on both land and sea platforms.
"The Barak System provides advanced and innovative defense against a wide range of air and missile threats," said IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy. "The success of this series of tests strengthens the relationship between our countries and expresses the technological cooperation with our partners in the Indian Ministry of Defence as well as with several industries in both Israel and India."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""