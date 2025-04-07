Israel’s IAI, India complete successful tests of Barak air defense system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced Monday that the Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system has successfully completed a series of acceptance tests conducted by the Indian army, clearing the way for its deployment across all branches of India ’s armed forces.

Developed jointly by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IAI, which also serves as the system’s design authority, the MRSAM is designed for advanced air and missile defense.

1 View gallery Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile system ( Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries )

During the trials, four operational interceptions were carried out against aerial targets at various speeds, altitudes and ranges. All targets were successfully intercepted with direct hits, demonstrating the system’s high operational capability.

The tests represent the final phase before the system is declared fully operational by India’s army, navy and air force. The MRSAM system has already been integrated into India’s navy and air force units, and the latest series of trials marks its readiness for army deployment.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

IAI, a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, has established several local partnerships and subsidiaries in India to support ongoing maintenance and joint operations with India’s tri-services.

The MRSAM system offers an integrated defense solution that includes a multi-purpose radar, mobile launchers, a command-and-control array and missiles capable of intercepting threats at ranges of up to 70 kilometers (45 miles). It is designed for flexible deployment on both land and sea platforms.

"The Barak System provides advanced and innovative defense against a wide range of air and missile threats," said IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy. "The success of this series of tests strengthens the relationship between our countries and expresses the technological cooperation with our partners in the Indian Ministry of Defence as well as with several industries in both Israel and India."