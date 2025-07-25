Fleeing to the sea: Iran screens new anti-Israel propaganda video

In his speech, Khamenei described the loss of leaders as a painful tragedy for any nation but insisted that “the enemy has not achieved its goal.”

Iranian propaganda video on Memri TV

Speaking before senior officials, Khamenei emphasized Iran’s resilience, saying that its strength would grow daily. He urged national unity and called on the scientific elite to advance technology across all fields. Meanwhile, Iranian television broadcast a propaganda video on Wednesday depicting a “mass exodus” of Israelis fleeing by sea during a missile attack.

2 View gallery From the Iranian propaganda video

The video, reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), shows a man dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew on a beach, holding a suitcase containing what appears to be a swimming manual, which he initially reads upside down.

The manual instructs, “Bring your hands forward and pull yourself through the water, practice breaststroke. Kick your legs while your body floats.” When an air raid siren sounds, the man rushes into the sea and drowns. The video concludes with a message: “For swimming lessons, use reliable courses. Be miserable.”