Fleeing to the sea: Iran screens new anti-Israel propaganda video

Iran mourned the loss of its scientists and senior officials killed during the recent conflict with Israel in Operation Rising Lion, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressing a memorial ceremony on Friday, marking 40 days since their deaths.
In his speech, Khamenei described the loss of leaders as a painful tragedy for any nation but insisted that “the enemy has not achieved its goal.”
Iranian propaganda video on Memri TV
Speaking before senior officials, Khamenei emphasized Iran’s resilience, saying that its strength would grow daily. He urged national unity and called on the scientific elite to advance technology across all fields. Meanwhile, Iranian television broadcast a propaganda video on Wednesday depicting a “mass exodus” of Israelis fleeing by sea during a missile attack.
From the Iranian propaganda video
From the Iranian propaganda video
From the Iranian propaganda video
From the Iranian propaganda video
The video, reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), shows a man dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew on a beach, holding a suitcase containing what appears to be a swimming manual, which he initially reads upside down.
The manual instructs, “Bring your hands forward and pull yourself through the water, practice breaststroke. Kick your legs while your body floats.” When an air raid siren sounds, the man rushes into the sea and drowns. The video concludes with a message: “For swimming lessons, use reliable courses. Be miserable.”
