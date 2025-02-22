'Omer is home' family cheers as hostages are released

Omer Wenkert appears thin, pale but upright, smiling and waving before being handed over to the Red Cross on his way to Israeli hands after 505 days as a hostages since his abduction from the Nova music festival 

Meir Turgeman|
Omer Wenkert came home on Saturday after 505 in Hamas captivity since his abduction during the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7. Omer was released in Nuseirat along with Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen. All three were abducted from the Nova music festival.
He appeared to have lost much of his body weight and was pale but stood on the stage Hamas erected in the refugee camp smiling and waving before he was handed over to the Red Cross and was to make his way back to Israeli hands.
2 View gallery
רגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעיתרגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעית
Omer Wenkert during his release from Hamas captivity
(Photo: Ramadan Abed / Reuters)
2 View gallery
חברים של עומר ונקרט מתכנסים לצפות בשחרורוחברים של עומר ונקרט מתכנסים לצפות בשחרורו
Family and friends of Omer Wenkert cheer after seeing him alive
(Photo: Shaul Golan )
As his image appeared on the screen from Gaza, his family and friends burst out in loud cheers. "Omer is home," they shouted and clapped.
Omer and his friends arrived at the Nova music festival just an hour before the massacre began. "I'm scared to death," he told his family in his final message before being taken hostage. His mother, Niva, said Omer and his friend, Kim Damti—who was killed in the attack—had taken shelter in a building that was hit by at least eight grenades, killing many inside. Omer was among the few who survived.
Hamas releases three Israeli hostages
( Reuters)

The oldest of three siblings, Omer was diagnosed with colitis at 14 and was in grave danger during his captivity. He had a deep passion for food, aspired to be a restaurant critic, and worked hard to support himself from a young age.
