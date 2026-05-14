Watch: truck barrels through northern Israel gas station, leaves man holding nozzle

A truck driver was caught on security camera speeding through a Paz gas station in the Afek area of the northern city of Kiryat Bialik early Thursday, narrowly missing another truck driver who had stopped to refuel.

A truck driver was caught on security camera speeding through a Paz gas station in the Afek area of the northern city of Kiryat Bialik early Thursday, narrowly missing another truck driver who had stopped to refuel.

A truck driver was caught on security camera speeding through a Paz gas station in the Afek area of the northern city of Kiryat Bialik early Thursday, narrowly missing another truck driver who had stopped to refuel.

No injuries were reported, but heavy damage was caused to the station and an adjacent convenience store.

No injuries were reported, but heavy damage was caused to the station and an adjacent convenience store.

No injuries were reported, but heavy damage was caused to the station and an adjacent convenience store.