Watch: truck barrels through northern Israel gas station, leaves man holding nozzle

A truck driver was caught on security camera speeding through a Paz gas station in the Afek area of the northern city of Kiryat Bialik early Thursday, narrowly missing another truck driver who had stopped to refuel.
No injuries were reported, but heavy damage was caused to the station and an adjacent convenience store.
The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Video circulated on social media showed the driver who was refueling noticing the truck rushing toward him and escaping in time. He was later seen standing in shock, holding the fuel nozzle that had been ripped from the pump.
Police from the Zevulun station arrived at the scene and opened an investigation. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.