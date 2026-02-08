Road safety panel with Ben-Gvir, who racked up 78 violations, pushes harsher traffic fines

The offenses include using a mobile phone while driving, running a red light, excessive speeding, failing to yield to pedestrians, crossing a solid separation line, driving on the shoulder, violations involving light personal transportation such as electric scooters, and truck-related offenses, including the absence of a tachograph.

The expected decision would pave the way for an unprecedented escalation in penalties, including fines of up to 10,000 shekels and expanded police authority to immediately seize vehicles on the spot through administrative action. The move is part of what officials described as a national effort to curb deadly traffic accidents.

Ministers have not yet approved the specific fine amounts and have, for now, agreed only in principle to tougher punishment. Another discussion is expected later in the day, with assessments that fines will rise, though likely not to the maximum levels initially proposed.

The meeting coincided with the scheduled rollout of the first phase of a broader traffic enforcement reform. Under the reform, traffic offenses considered minor, those carrying fines of up to 500 shekels, would be reclassified as administrative violations. These include offenses such as failing to wear a seat belt, driving without headlights or riding a scooter illegally on a sidewalk.





Footage shows Ben-Gvir’s vehicle entering an intersection and overturning after being struck by another car

In addition, appeals related to traffic points would move to an online system, with hearings held via video conference in a new traffic court. The legislation was approved by the Knesset more than a year and a half ago and requires Regev to sign an order changing the points system, a step she has yet to take despite rising road fatalities during her tenure.

According to officials, the harsher enforcement would be implemented in two stages. The first stage would impose the maximum fine currently allowed for a first offense involving one of the eight dangerous violations. A second offense would result in immediate vehicle seizure. The second stage would involve advancing legislation to allow even tougher penalties, including fines of 5,000 or 10,000 shekels.

Representatives from the National Road Safety Authority, the Israel Police traffic division and other professional bodies attended the meeting, where updated injury and fatality data were presented alongside proposals to increase deterrence and enforcement.

Under the proposals, using a mobile phone while driving, currently punishable by a 1,000-shekel fine and eight points, would carry a 5,000-shekel fine for a first offense and 10,000 shekels for a second. A third offense would lead to vehicle seizure, a court summons and 10 points.

Similar escalations were proposed for running red lights and excessive speeding. Truck drivers found operating without a tachograph would face fines of up to 10,000 shekels on a first offense and 20,000 on a second.

Ben-Gvir participated in the discussion despite a long history of traffic violations. Over 23 years, he has accumulated 78 traffic offenses, including repeated violations for not wearing a seat belt, running red lights and using a mobile phone while driving.