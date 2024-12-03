IDF operates, eliminates terrorists on four fronts

Amid American and French claims of Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement in Lebanon , Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the northern border on Tuesday and warned that Israel stands ready to continue to operate there. "If the cease-fire collapses, Lebanon will no longer enjoy immunity," he said.

" We’ll enforce the cease-fire agreement with maximum force and zero tolerance. We’ve separated Lebanon from Hezbollah until now but that will no longer be the case," Katz stressed.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued its multi-front operations, carrying out strikes in Syria, southern Lebanon, the Beqaa Valley and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

5 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz on the northern border ( Photo: Elad Malka, Defense Ministry )

Lebanon: Warning strikes and border threats

During his visit to the northern border, Katz received an operational overview of the area. "Our policy, alongside the IDF, is clear and unequivocal – we will act with full force to enforce every understanding of the cease-fire agreement," the defense minister said.

Addressing Monday’s incident of Hezbollah firing on Mount Dov , Katz added: "That was the first test. We responded forcefully and we will continue to do so, not allowing Hezbollah to revert to its old methods.”

The U.S. has exerted heavy pressure on Israel to moderate its response to the mortar fire, which followed Israeli strikes, urging restraint and avoiding disproportionate actions or attacks in Beirut. The White House has also called on Lebanon to refrain from retaliating against Israeli responses.

Katz sent a clear message to the Lebanese government . "They need to authorize the Lebanese Army to enforce their side of the agreement, push Hezbollah north of the Litani River and dismantle all terror infrastructure," he said.

5 View gallery IDF force in Lebanon ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

"Every piece of infrastructure – terror-related, weapons and others – must be dismantled and must be done under U.S. supervision," Katz asserted.

"If they fail to act and the agreement collapses, the scenario is very clear,” he warned. “Should war resume, we’ll act with greater force and penetrate deeper.”

The IDF continued its warning strikes in Lebanon, described as an "enforcement of the cease-fire" by Israel but referred to as "violations" by France and the U.S. on Tuesday, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese channel Al-Manar reported that an Israeli drone attacked a site in southern Lebanon’s Beit Lif, with additional strikes in Deir Siryan later in the day.

Since the cease-fire took effect, the IDF has mainly fired for the sake of deterring, frequently targeting residents and activists attempting to return to southern Lebanese villages. The military has also been active in Syria, Gaza and the Beqaa Valley.

5 View gallery IDF force in Lebanon ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that "talks are ongoing and intensified on Monday, to halt Israeli violations. We stressed the need to stabilize conditions to enable the return of displaced residents and to expand the Lebanese Army's deployment in the south."

Syria: Hezbollah commander eliminated

In Syria , opposition-affiliated news site Voice of the Capital reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the road leading to Damascus Airport. Syrian radio station Sham FM later confirmed one fatality in the strike and reported damages.

Strike on vehicle in Syria

5 View gallery Strikes in Syria

According to Arab media, the Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted killing of a Hezbollah commander on Syrian soil. While the figure wasn’t a senior official, the strike is considered unusual since the cease-fire began. The full results of the attack remain unclear.

The West Bank: Forces foil terror cell planning attack

In the West Bank , an Israeli Air Force drone twice struck a terrorist cell at the entrance to Al 'Aqaba, near Tubas in the West Bank, which was planning to execute an attack. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two fatalities, with a third terrorist moderately injured before being evacuated to a local hospital.

Later, Palestinian reports and footage showed a significant number of IDF forces entering the hospital complex and arresting several individuals. Palestinians also reported gunfire clashes at the site.

5 View gallery IDF troops in the West Bank ( Photo: Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP )

The West Bank hospital director-general alleged that Israeli forces detained five medical staff members during the raid and attempted to "seize" the bodies of those killed in the strikes.

Gaza: Nukhba terrorists eliminated

Israeli forces carried out operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that eight people were killed and over 20 injured in several strikes in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. The reports claimed the strikes targeted "areas near school shelters" in the region.

IDF forces entering the hospital in the West Bank

Meanwhile, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that forces operating in the Netzarim Corridor have eliminated seven terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre and destroyed numerous terror infrastructures over the past two weeks.