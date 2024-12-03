Aleppo and Idlib under opposition control, with eyes on Hama

Syrian opposition factions have seized full control of the city of Aleppo and the entire Idlib province, key territories in northern Syria , following intense battles with regime forces and Iranian-backed militias . Both provinces are under aerial bombardments from Syrian regime warplanes and sporadic Russian airstrikes.

The Military Operations Directorate of the opposition announced it has also captured parts of Hama province and claimed that hundreds of regime combatants, including Iranian fighters, were killed or captured in recent operations. Aleppo International Airport, along with five other military airports, has also fallen under opposition control. These include Menagh, Taftanaz, Abu al-Duhur, Al-Nayrab and Kuweires airports.

4 View gallery Opposition forces on their way to Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 1, 2024 ( Photo: Muhammad Eido/The Media Line )

The Media Line has received exclusive photos and videos showing Iranian flags in bases in the southern Idlib countryside and Aleppo, alongside trenches and tunnels constructed by Iranian militias.

A military source from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a prominent opposition group, said that Aleppo is now devoid of regime forces and Iranian militias. The source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the opposition has secured several towns, including Saraqib, Kafr Nabl, Maarat al-Numan, and Khan Shaykhun, and all villages across Idlib province that were under regime control.

Meanwhile, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army has launched an offensive against Kurdish forces in Aleppo’s countryside, capturing the strategic city of Tel Rifaat.

Christians in Aleppo

The fate of Aleppo’s Christian community, which has significantly diminished since the start of the Syrian war in 2011, has drawn international concern. Approximately 20,000 Christians remain in the city, a fraction of the prewar population.

Contrary to Syrian regime media claims, local Christian leaders report that opposition factions, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, have allowed Christians to freely practice their faith. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Aleppo confirmed that a Sunday mass was held to pray for peace in Syria and the world.

4 View gallery The Franciscan Holy Land School on fire after an airstrike, in Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 1, 2024 ( Photo: Facebook )

Syrian writer and politician Ayman Abdel Nour, speaking from Washington, stated that opposition factions have assured Aleppo’s Christians they can continue religious activities without fear. Abdel Nour said that he had contacted Christians in Aleppo and confirmed that preparations for Christmas celebrations were ongoing and that all churches remained open for prayers.

He also noted that opposition factions were actively protecting churches to prevent provocations by regime remnants or airstrikes.

Despite these assurances, churches remain targets. On Sunday, a Russian airstrike hit the Franciscan Holy Land School in Aleppo, causing significant damage. Italy’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling for respect for places of worship. The Media Line obtained exclusive images of flames engulfing the school after the strike.

Return to normalcy

Since the opposition assumed control, Aleppo residents have reported improvements in daily life. Bread and fuel are being transported from Idlib to Aleppo, with local organizations coordinating distribution. Syrian Civil Defense teams, also known as the White Helmets, have deployed to the city, while opposition forces protect banks, institutions, and other key facilities.

4 View gallery Raising the opposition flag at the Aleppo Citadel in the center of the old city of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 1, 2024 ( Photo: Moaid Ismaeil/The Media Line )

Residents interviewed by The Media Line confirmed that opposition forces have not harmed civilians, instead providing reassurances about their safety, provided they follow the guidelines of the new controlling authorities.

Despite these developments, the Syrian regime continues to target residential areas in Idlib and Aleppo with airstrikes, causing dozens of casualties.

Meanwhile, opposition factions advance toward Hama in central Syria. An opposition field commander stated that battles in Hama are intense compared to what transpired in Idlib and Aleppo, where opposition forces reached their targets without significant resistance, as regime forces withdrew ahead of their advance.

New power dynamics in Syria

Political analysts view these developments as reshaping Syria’s control map. Opposition-aligned Syrian political analysts believe the US supports these dynamics, viewing it as a way to counter Iranian-backed militias and solidify its Kurdish allies’ position in northern Syria.

4 View gallery Opposition forces advancing in Syria, Dec. 1, 2024 ( Photo: Muhammad Eido/The Media Line )

By preventing Iraqi intervention to support Iranian militias, the US has effectively given the opposition the green light to advance, said Wael Al-Khalidi, a Syrian political analyst. He emphasized that Aleppo, once a stronghold for Iranian-backed forces, has now been wrested from their control.

As opposition forces press their advance into Hama, the future of Syria’s conflict remains uncertain, with both sides vying for control of key territories.

