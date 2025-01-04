Hamas releases video showing sign of life from hostage Liri Albag

Hamas on Saturday released a video on Saturday showing a sign of life from IDF lookout Liri Albag , who was abducted on October 7, 2023. At her family's request, Ynet isn’t publishing the video, an image from it or the statements made in it at this time.

Liri was abducted from the Nahal Oz base during her first Saturday on duty after completing her basic training, alongside four other lookouts : Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy.

Liri’s mother, Shira Albag , shared the moments of terror at the base and the last messages she received from her daughter in a previous interview with Ynet.

"At 6:30 a.m., she called me and said, 'Mom, there’s a crazy rocket attack here. We jumped out of bed, there wasn’t even an alarm. We’re in the shelter.' I also heard the explosions in the background; no one here knew anything yet. I asked her if she was okay and she answered, 'Everything's fine, people are alive here. We’re in the shelter.'

“She sent me a picture and I saw it was open on both sides. I told her it wasn’t a proper shelter. Liri responded, 'Mom, it’s fine. Everyone’s here, all the girls. Don’t worry.' In hindsight, I learned that most of the girls were saying their goodbyes to their families during that time. She didn’t say goodbye — she reassured everyone that everything was fine."

Last May, the hostages’ families allowed the public release of footage from the Nahal Oz base, as recorded by the body cameras of Hamas terrorists on October 7. The released version was edited, shortened and censored from the full footage.

It shows the five lookouts being handcuffed by their captors. Later, the terrorists filmed themselves leading the five to a vehicle amid the sound of heavy gunfire in the background.

The video released by Hamas, which the family has declined to authorize for publication at this stage, follows a series of footage and proofs of life shared by terrorist organizations in Gaza in recent weeks.

