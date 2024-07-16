Bruised, bandaged, lying on mattresses: Parents release heartbreaking photos of female IDF field observers in Hamas captivity

The families of Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy publish photos from their first days of Hamas captivity; Earlier they demanded urgent meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before his departure for Washington to speak before a joint session of Congress, and called for an immediate hostage release deal

The families of five female IDF field observers – Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy - have released for publication photos taken of them during their first days as hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday, the 284th day of captivity.
Earlier today, the headquarters of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced that the families of the field observers demanded an immediate meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, begging him to sign the deal even before his trip to the United States next week to address Congress. The headquarters announced Tuesday evening that "more than 9 months have passed since the photos were taken in which you see Agam, Daniella, Liri, Naama and Karina in their first days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. The brave decision by their parents to reveal the photos is intended to bring about the day in which they could held their daughters again — which only a deal will achieve.” The statement called on Netanyahu to "approve a deal that will bring all 120 hostages home - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for a proper burial."
"We demand that the government of Israel, and in particular its leader, look these girls in the eye, try to imagine what has happened to them and all the hostages for 284 days and do everything to bring them all back home," the statement said.
President Issac Herzog posted the photos on his X account and wrote: "This could be your daughter. These girls should be home with their families, not held in captivity by evil terrorists. I call on leaders around the world. Help us bring all our sons and daughters home now!"
Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu met with the families of the IDF lookouts killed at the Nahal Oz base on October 7: Mia Vialobo Polo, Shay Ashram, Noa Price, Roni Eshel, Shirat Yam Amar, Adi Landman, Yael Leibushor, Shirel Mor, Hadar Miriam Cohen and Aviv Hajaj. He also met with the family of Noa Marciano, an IDF lookout who was murdered in captivity.
