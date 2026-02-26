Living under the bullseye: Ambassador Huckabee on Iran, Gaza and the choices ahead

In a wide-ranging conversation, speaking with the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee about the high-stakes diplomacy with Iran , the risk of escalation, and the broader regional picture, from Gaza to the West Bank, as he reflected on what he describes as the defining resilience of Israeli society.

With nuclear negotiations underway in Geneva, Huckabee reiterated Washington’s red lines. “The president’s been very, very clear about what is expected if there’s going to be a deal,” he said. “First of all, no enrichment, no nuclear weapons.” He added that the nuclear issue is only part of the concern. “He’s also said Iran’s got to stop murdering its own people who are protesting the horrific conditions they’re living under,” Huckabee said, adding that the issue of missiles must also be addressed, referring to “the huge storage of ballistic missiles that Iran is accumulating.”

3 View gallery US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee ( Photo: Inss )

Studio interview with Mike Huckabee ( Video: Itzik Hanit )

Huckabee framed the moment as a decisive crossroads. “The Iranians know what they have to do if they want to resolve this peacefully,” he said. “And look, I hope they do want to resolve it peacefully. I’m in the bullseye living in Israel right now.” Still, he warned that the situation cannot continue indefinitely. “It’s got to stop,” he said, referring to decades of threats and violence.

Asked whether talks would continue, Huckabee said the outcome depends on Tehran. “I don’t know,” he said. “It really depends on what they come to the table with.” He confirmed U.S. envoys would represent Washington in Geneva, adding, “Let’s hope for some reasonable approach from the Iranians. But it’s 47 years and we’re still waiting on one.”

Living with uncertainty: 'Let’s pray for peace, but prepare for the worst'

On the possibility of military escalation, Huckabee declined to speculate but acknowledged the scale of U.S. military positioning. “I don’t know how the operational aspects of a war would go, who would strike first,” he said, while noting “the buildup of military assets for the United States is very significant — the most since 2003.”

3 View gallery Studio interview with Mike Huckabee

When asked how ordinary people should respond to uncertainty, Huckabee emphasized resilience. “Everyone has to live his or her own life,” he said. “I would say this — let’s pray for peace, but prepare for the worst. And that’s probably the best way to live one’s life, not just right now, but anytime, always.”

He stressed the confrontation with Iran extends beyond Israel. “There are guns aimed at Israel. We know that,” he said. “What I hope Americans understand is there are guns aimed at them.” He warned the threat is global: “This is not just about the Middle East. It is not just about Israel. This is about the freedom and the security of the entire world. And specifically, it is about America.”

Gaza and the 'day after'

Turning to Gaza, Huckabee said Israel’s concerns about future governance are understandable but was unequivocal about Hamas. “One thing I do know is Hamas won’t be doing it,” he said. “ President Trump has said repeatedly and authoritatively that Hamas has no future there. They’ve got to disarm. They’ve agreed to it. They just haven’t done it.”

He accused Hamas of perpetuating violence and instability. “They’re not there to bring peace. They’re not there to bring order,” he said. “They’re there to bring chaos and destruction.”

West Bank tensions and US policy

On Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria, Huckabee emphasized Israel acts as a sovereign country and said some controversial administrative steps were misunderstood. He clarified that widespread annexation “is not something that is on the U.S. policy agenda right now.”

Regarding rising violence, Huckabee said the U.S. views it “with great anxiety.” He added: “Crime is crime whoever commits it. Terrorism is terrorism whoever commits it,” urging strict consequences for anyone responsible for violence.

The Carlson controversy

Reflecting on his recent debate with Tucker Carlson , Huckabee rejected criticism of his remarks and said his comments were taken out of context. He said he had made clear Israel does not seek regional expansion and accused Carlson of selectively editing the exchange. According to Huckabee, the shortened clip created a false narrative and inflamed reactions abroad, prompting his office to distribute the full transcript and audio so leaders could see his remarks in full context.

Huckabee also accused Carlson of spreading what he described as reckless and harmful claims, including false allegations involving Israeli figures and events during the war. He warned that misinformation in a volatile environment can have real consequences and said public figures must be held accountable for misleading narratives that, in his view, fuel hostility and distortion.

Leadership, Trump and the road ahead

Asked about Israeli leadership and legal developments, Huckabee expressed confidence in President Isaac Herzog . “President Hertzog is an honorable, good man,” he said. “I have a wonderful relationship with him. I have a lot of confidence in his integrity.”

On a possible visit by President Donald Trump, Huckabee said, “I hope he comes. It would be wonderful,” adding that Trump is deeply appreciated in Israel.