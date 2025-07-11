Watch: IDF airstrikes Hamas terror cell in Khan Younis

IDF forces eliminated a Hamas terror cell in Khan Younis amid ongoing operations against terrorist groups in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Friday. The 188th Brigade’s combat team, under the 36th Division’s command, has been active in the area.
Supported by the Israeli Air Force, brigade soldiers targeted an armed terrorist cell approaching and threatening the forces. IDF-released footage shows the airstrike on the terrorists.
During the operation, troops conducted targeted raids on new sites in Gaza, destroying both above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructure while confiscating weapons and military equipment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In collaboration with the combat engineering units, forces located and demolished a major underground tunnel network in Khan Younis, stretching about one kilometer (0.6 miles).
“IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel, and the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular,” The IDF said in a statement.