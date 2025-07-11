Watch: IDF airstrikes Hamas terror cell in Khan Younis

Air Force targets terrorists in Khan Younis as troops dismantle underground tunnels as part of ongoing operations in Gaza against the terror group

Gal Ganot, Einav Halabi|
IDF forces eliminated a Hamas terror cell in Khan Younis amid ongoing operations against terrorist groups in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Friday. The 188th Brigade’s combat team, under the 36th Division’s command, has been active in the area.
Supported by the Israeli Air Force, brigade soldiers targeted an armed terrorist cell approaching and threatening the forces. IDF-released footage shows the airstrike on the terrorists.
IDF operations and terror cell elimination in Gaza
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During the operation, troops conducted targeted raids on new sites in Gaza, destroying both above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructure while confiscating weapons and military equipment.
5 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 188 ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 188 ברצועת עזה
IDF troops operating in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
5 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 188 ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 188 ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
5 View gallery
ציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחבציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחב
Weapons and ammunition seized by forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
5 View gallery
ציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחבציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחב
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
5 View gallery
ציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחבציוד צבאי ואמצעי לחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחב
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In collaboration with the combat engineering units, forces located and demolished a major underground tunnel network in Khan Younis, stretching about one kilometer (0.6 miles).
“IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel, and the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular,” The IDF said in a statement.
