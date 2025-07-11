Watch: IDF airstrikes Hamas terror cell in Khan Younis

amid ongoing operations against terrorist groups in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Friday. The 188th Brigade’s combat team, under the 36th Division’s command, has been active in the area.

During the operation, troops conducted targeted raids on new sites in Gaza, destroying both above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructure while confiscating weapons and military equipment.

In collaboration with the combat engineering units, forces located and demolished a major underground tunnel network in Khan Younis, stretching about one kilometer (0.6 miles).

