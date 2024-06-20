Israeli delegation traveled to Qatar for hostage negotiation talks

An Israeli delegation arrived in Qatar this week to discuss a cease-fire proposal, the UK-based Arabic news outlet Elaph has reported.

Qatari officials have been trying to bridge gaps on core issues of a cease-fire deal presented by US President Joe Biden last month.

Although he labeled it as an Israeli proposal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated he will not agree to a permanent cease-fire that allows Hamas to stay in power in the Gaza Strip.

1 View gallery Protests in Jerusalem for an agreement to release the hostages ( Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP )

This remains among Hamas’s core demands, along with a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israeli officials slammed Hamas earlier this week for making significant changes to the proposal.

Under the current format, US officials speaking to Politico said the Biden administration is increasingly pessimistic that a deal can be struck.

It is believed that the fighting will last at least until the end of the year, an unnamed official said in the report.