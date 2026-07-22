IDF reveals: Gaza soccer figures presented as athletes were terrorists

The IDF revealed Wednesday that leading figures in Gaza’s soccer community, including players, coaches and referees, were in fact active terrorists in organizations operating in the Strip.

Some were presented around the world as prominent athletes, and their deaths were portrayed in many countries as evidence that Israel had deliberately targeted Palestinian sports.

Gallery Mohammed Barakat in a soccer uniform and an Islamic Jihad uniform ( Photo: IDF )

Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Abu Al-Atta was a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization while also playing for several soccer clubs in Gaza, including Ittihad Al-Shuja’iyya, Al-Tuffah and Al-Ahli Gaza.

After his death, sympathetic reports about him appeared in Reuters, ESPN and the Qatari television network Al Jazeera. The reports portrayed him solely as an innocent soccer player, but in June 2026, Islamic Jihad’s military wing published his name and photograph and identified him as a platoon commander in the organization.

The terrorist who refereed international matches: Mohammed Sami Mohammed Khattab ( Photo: IDF )

Another terrorist who played soccer was Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Abu Al-Atta, who played as a defender for several clubs in Gaza, including Ittihad Al-Shuja’iyya, Al-Tuffah and Al-Ahli Gaza.

After his death, sympathetic reports about him were also published in Western and Arab media. Those reports presented him as a soccer figure, but in June 2026, Islamic Jihad’s military wing published his name and photograph and identified him as a platoon commander.

The IDF also revealed the case of a terrorist who served as a senior soccer referee. Mohammed Sami Mohammed Khattab was an international FIFA assistant referee who officiated in international matches, including at the West Asian Football Championship. After his death, the Asian Football Confederation issued a statement of condolence, and a French lawmaker even called for a minute of silence in his memory.

Mohammed Sami Mohammed Khattab was presented as an innocent referee, but was in fact a terrorist in Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade.

The full list of Gaza soccer figures who, according to the IDF, were also terrorists:

Mohammed Mohammed Hassan Barakat, a soccer player and terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre Mahmoud Kamal Mohammad Ali Al-Rifi, a soccer player and company commander in Hamas’ Aerial Array Mohammed Mansour, a soccer player and coach who served as deputy commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion and infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Abu Al-Atta, a soccer player and platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization Abdullah Riyadh Abdullah Khattab, a soccer player and terrorist in Islamic Jihad’s anti-tank array Mohammed Sami Mohammed Khattab, an international FIFA referee and terrorist in Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade Ali Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Kurd, a soccer player and coach who served as an Islamic Jihad platoon commander in Rafah Mohammad Emad Ata Hussouna, a soccer player and terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre Tariq Ziad Hussein Al-Hour, a soccer player and terrorist in Hamas’ military wing Mohammed Ziad Hussein Al-Hour, a soccer player and platoon commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion Mahmoud Osama Al-Jazzar, a soccer player and combat operative in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization Mohammad Nidal Mohammed Al-Hawajri, a soccer player and combat commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion

Mohammad Emad Ata Hussouna, who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre ( Photo: IDF )

“In recent weeks, false claims have been circulated alleging that the IDF deliberately targeted innocent Palestinian soccer players throughout the war,” the IDF said.

“In light of these claims, the IDF is now revealing the identities of Palestinian soccer players, referees, and coaches who were presented as athletes and innocent civilians, but who in fact served as terrorists in the military wings of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, and were struck and eliminated by the IDF during the war.

“Following an intelligence assessment, the IDF can now disclose these terrorists’ organizational affiliations and operational roles. In many cases, they were portrayed internationally only as players, with no mention of their affiliation with terrorist organizations.

“The false campaign portraying the IDF as deliberately targeting members of the soccer community, which was created as part of a broader effort promoted by various actors against the State of Israel, accompanies other false narratives advanced throughout the war.

“In those campaigns, Palestinian terrorists struck and eliminated by the IDF were presented as journalists, humanitarian aid workers, and other civilian professionals, while their involvement in terrorist activity was deliberately concealed in order to promote false claims that they had been targeted because of their civilian professions.