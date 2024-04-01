UAV launched from Iraq hits Gulf of Eilat Israeli naval base, IDF confirms

The structure hit in the Gulf of Eilat by a UAV launched from Iraq is a naval base, the IDF announced on Monday afternoon.

"Following the announcement of a suspicious aerial target that fell in the area of the Gulf of Eilat last night, the target fell at the IDF base in Eilat, there were no casualties and minor damage was caused to the building," the IDF reported.





Damaged caused by UAV fired from Iraq on Eilat naval base





The IDF is investigating the incident, after the UAV launched by the pro-Iran militias in Iraq crossed into Israeli territory from Jordan.

The sirens warning of the infiltration were the first heard in the area in three weeks.

The drone warning came a day after the interception of a drone as it attempted to enter the airspace of the Israeli-controlled Golan.

Shortly after the sirens were triggered in Eilat, the IDF announced that a "suspicious aerial target" had exploded in the Gulf of Eilat after it crossed from the direction of Jordan toward Israeli territory. According to the announcement, there was minor damage caused to a building and no one was injured.

1 View gallery Hangar at naval base in Gulf of Eilat hit by downed UAV

Later, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" organization, which is made up of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria, announced that iit had attacked a "vital target" in Israeli territory.

The terror groups also published a similar message Sunday morning, in which they took responsibility for a UAV attack - again on a "vital target" - in the Arab-Christian village of Eilabun in the Galilee.