Tel Aviv terror shooting victims identified as two childhood friends out for a drink

The two victims of Thursday night's terrorist shooting at a Tel Aviv pub were identified as Tomer Morad and Eitam Magini — two childhood friends who went to the same high school in Kfar Saba.

The two 27-year-olds were students at Tel Aviv University. Tomer recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and Eitam was studying for a bachelor's in neuroscience, psychology and computer science.

6 צפייה בגלריה Eitam Magini and Tomer Morad ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

The two were laid to rest next to each other in the Pardes Haim Cemetery in their hometown.

Tomer and his girlfriend Arielle met six years ago. Eitam got engaged to his girlfriend Ayala last month.

At the Morad family's home in Kfar Saba, sister Tal wept as she sat by her parents, Benjamin and Etty. Brother Omri was making his way from the United States back to Israel following the heavy disaster.

"Tomer was the glue that held our group together, an officer in the [IDF's] Nahal [infantry brigade], a man of values, he always took care of everyone and now he was taken from us, and we no longer have Tomer and his friend Eitam," Alon Grossman, a friend of Tomer's, told Ynet in tears.

6 צפייה בגלריה Magini and fiancé Ayala ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"They were best friends; they grew up together and went out together. This is a disaster we simply cannot wrap our heads around. We lost two friends who were like brothers. Tomer had a beautiful relationship with Arielle and now everything's ruined.

I cannot understand how we lost my good friend, the excellent cook who always used to spoil us with special and delicious food. They decided to go to a pub and were murdered there."

Gal Benbenishti, another friend of Morad's, said that he tried calling the two when he heard about the shooting and immediately realized something was wrong when they did not pick up the phone.

Yoatm, a friend who served in the army with Magini, said that "Eitam was a role model, I always consulted him. He was a man who took care of everyone."

6 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian shooter Ra'ad Hazem ( Photo: EPA )

The shooter was identified as Ra’ad Hazem, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. On Thursday night, he arrived at Ilka Bar where Morad and Magini were sitting and opened fire at a crowd of customers, both of them and wounding several others. He was ultimately eliminated by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt. Security sources estimate he was familiar with the scene.

After shooting up the pub, Hazem fled the scene through a nearby alley. At this point, the terrorist encountered a man standing about seven feet in front of him. Hazem aimed the gun at the man and fired. Luckily for the man, the bullets missed him and hit a parked vehicle instead. The terrorist then fled southward.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the terrorist walked five kilometers (three miles) from the scene of the attack to the place where he hid in Jaffa quarter of the coastal financial hub.

Close to a thousand troops, cops and special forces combed building after building in central Tel Aviv until police received information from a Jaffa resident around 5am about a suspicious figure near the Shlomo Bay promenade.

6 צפייה בגלריה IDF soldiers patrol the streets of Tel Aviv the day after the shooting ( Photo: AFP )

At approximately 5:30am, Shin Bet operatives located the terrorist near a mosque and called on him to freeze. He opened fire at them and was immediately killed in the firefight that ensued.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack and said in a statement in Arabic that "killing Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only further exacerbate the situation, as we all strive to achieve stability, especially during the month of Ramadan."

However, he pinned the escalation on Israeli forces' "repeated incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque" and "the provocative actions of extremist settlers everywhere."

Hazem's father, Fathi — a key figure in Abbas's Fatah movement in Jenin and a former officer in the Palestinian security forces — praised his son's actions in a video that circulated online Friday morning.

6 צפייה בגלריה Civilians hold a vigil and light candles in memory of the victims at the Tel Aviv pub where the shooting took place ( Photo: Reuters )

"[Palestinians] will see victory with the help of Allah, you will get liberty and independence. I pray that Allah would free al-Aqsa from the sullied occupiers," said Fathi Hazem.

Meanwhile, a third victim of Thursday night's deadly shooting was identified as Barak Lupen, 35, from Kibbutz Ginosar in northern Israel.

Lupen sustained critical injuries in the attack and passed away Friday evening at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Lupen, a father of three, was once considered one of Israel's leading kayakers.

6 צפייה בגלריה Barak Lupen ( Photo: Taken from Facebook )

Sourasky Director-General Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that three people who were seriously wounded in the shooting were gradually waking up and their lives were not at immediate risk. Four others were hospitalized with light to moderate wounds.