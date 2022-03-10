Controversial 'citizenship law' passes in Knesset

The Knesset on Thursday passed a controversial, so-called citizenship law, denying naturalization to Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza married to Israeli nationals.

The law, which would force thousands of Palestinian families to either emigrate or live apart, passed just before the Knesset disbanded for a holiday recess by a 45-15 majority vote that crossed party lines.

3 צפייה בגלריה Knesset passes citizenship law on Thursday ( Photo: Yoav Davidovitch )

It replaced a similar temporary order that first passed during the height of a Palestinian uprising in 2003 and was renewed annually until it expired last July, when the Knesset failed to secure a simple majority needed to extend it.

Proponents say the law helps ensure Israel's security and maintains its "Jewish character".

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at the Knesset plenum ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

"Today we have proven that our determination for to pass the law, has paid off," Religious Zionist legislator Simcha Rotman said. "The State of Israel is Jewish and so it will remain," he said.

Rothman, a member of the opposition who brought the law forward with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. added that what he called 'Israel's defensive shield,' will be significantly strengthened.

3 צפייה בגלריה Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rotman ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Left wing coalition member the Meretz party, which opposed the law, said its members “will continue to fight this law, out of concern for equality in Israel.

“We will stand by families affected by it in the Knesset and government," a statement issued by the party said.

Right-wing legislators said the law was critical for the security of the state. claiming that Palestinians who were granted Israeli citizenship after marrying citizens, or their children, had participated in acts of terror.











