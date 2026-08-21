Turkey seeks international arrest warrant for Netanyahu over 'genocide,' minister says

Turkey has asked Interpol to issue Red Notices for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another defendant identified in the Turkish indictment as Afek Moskovitch over a Turkish criminal case accusing them of "genocide" and other crimes stemming from an Israeli interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Friday.

Gürlek said Turkey’s Justice Ministry had formally asked the Interior Ministry to seek the notices following arrest warrants issued by an Istanbul court on July 14, 2026. Relevant documents were also forwarded to the Foreign Ministry, he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura, Kawnat HAJU / AFP, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool )

The request does not mean that Interpol has issued the notices.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to police forces worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending possible extradition, surrender or similar legal proceedings. It is based on a national arrest warrant or court order, but it is not itself an international arrest warrant. Interpol reviews requests for compliance with its rules, including a prohibition on interventions of a political, military, religious or racial character. If a notice is issued, each member country decides under its own laws whether to act on it.

Turkish court prosecuting 35 defendants

Gürlek said the case is being heard by Istanbul’s 11th High Criminal Court and involves 35 defendants, including Netanyahu and Moskovitch.

The Turkish indictment lists “Afek Moskovitch” as one of 35 defendants, but unlike Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and several others, the Turkish reporting provides no title, position or explanation of who he is.

The indictment appears to contain multiple questionable names, titles and transliterations. For example, it identifies former ynet military correspondent Yoav Zitun among the defendants and appears to misidentify or misspell several Israeli figures.

The proceedings stem from what Turkish authorities describe as an armed Israeli intervention against activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

“The judicial process regarding the attack in international waters on the Global Flotilla activists who set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is continuing resolutely,” Gürlek said.

According to the Turkish Justice Ministry, Netanyahu and Moskovitch face accusations including crimes against humanity, genocide, aggravated deprivation of liberty, intentional injury, torture, property damage, aggravated looting and hijacking transportation vehicles.

The charges relate to the interception of the flotilla and detention of activists aboard the vessels.

The accusations are allegations made by Turkish prosecutors, and the defendants have not been convicted in the Turkish proceedings. An Interpol Red Notice, if ultimately approved, would likewise not constitute a finding of guilt. Interpol says people sought for prosecution should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Turkey vows to pursue case against Netanyahu

Gürlek framed the proceedings as part of Turkey’s broader campaign to hold Israel’s leadership legally accountable over the war in Gaza.

“We absolutely do not accept the notion that the Netanyahu administration, which is pursuing a policy of genocide in Gaza, is immune from prosecution,” Gürlek said. “We will not allow the crimes committed in Gaza to be covered up, nor will we allow those responsible to be protected by a shield of impunity.”

He said Turkey would continue pursuing what he described as all available avenues under domestic and international law.

“Under the leadership of our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to stand firmly by the Palestinian people, the oppressed and the conscience of humanity,” Gürlek said. “We will resolutely take all necessary steps to ensure that those who commit crimes against humanity are held accountable before the law.”

Turkey’s move represents a request for Interpol action rather than an international arrest order. All Red Notice applications are reviewed by Interpol’s Notices and Diffusions Task Force before publication to determine whether they comply with the organization’s constitution and rules. Interpol itself has no authority to arrest anyone or compel a member state to make an arrest.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu held a security assessment Thursday evening with the heads of the defense establishment, including senior intelligence officials, to discuss possible future developments in the region, with a particular focus on Syria and growing tensions with Turkey.