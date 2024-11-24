Consecutive sirens sound across central Israel; north under fire

IDF says 4 rockets fired in 3 separate barrages, with all being intercepted or crashing in unpopulated areas; no injuries or property damage reported

Ynetnews|
Rocket sirens blared repeatedly across central Israel on Sunday evening, marking one of the most intense days of alerts since the outbreak of the ongoing war.
Residents were alerted to potential rocket threats three times in under an hour, with over 500 sirens sounding nationwide since the morning hours.
יירוטים בפתח תקווה
Rockets shot down over Petah Tikva
The first barrage of rockets, fired from southern Lebanon, prompted widespread sirens and sent residents scrambling for shelter. The IDF reported detecting two projectiles launched from Lebanese territory. Both landed in unpopulated areas, causing no injuries or damage.
A second barrage followed soon after, with air defenses intercepting a single rocket. The military later confirmed a third barrage, with one rocket landing in an unpopulated area.
The Sharon Plains region, located in central Israel, experienced five separate siren alerts throughout the day—the highest number since the start of the war.
