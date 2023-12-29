US shoots down drone in Red Sea; Bennett says Israel struck Iran in 2022, assassinated official





The United States on said late on Thursday that it shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Oct. 19. There was no damage or reported injuries.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel had carried out attacks on Iran in 2022. In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal Bennett said Israel also assassinated a senior Iranian official in one of the attacks.

5 View gallery Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"After Iran launched two failed UAV attacks on Israel in February 2022, Israel destroyed a UAV base on Iranian soil. In March 2022, Iran’s terror unit attempted to kill Israeli tourists in Turkey and failed. Shortly thereafter, the commander of that very unit was assassinated in the center of Tehran," Bennett wrote.

The Syrian opposition group The Observatory for Human Rights, based in the UK, said on Friday that at least two members of the regime were injured in an Israeli strike on the Damascus airport on Thursday. Syria blamed Israeli "aggression" for an attack, Syrian state TV said on Thursday night. The report came after explosions were heard in the vicinity of Damascus, and investigations were ongoing to verify their nature.

A terrorist stabbed two people at the Mezmoria checkpoint near Jerusalem between Har Homa and Gush Etzion, on Thursday night. In the attack, a woman, 20, was seriously injured and a man, 25, was moderately injured. The terrorist, who died of his wounds after being shot at the scene, was a 23-year-old Arab-Israeli from Jabal Mukhabar in East Jerusalem, and he arrived at the checkpoint from Israeli territory.

5 View gallery Scene of stabbing attack at Mezmoria checkpoint near Jerusalem ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

American Israeli hostage Judy Weinstein died after being injured by Hamas terrorists on October 7, her hometown of Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Thursday. Her husband, Gadi Haggai, 72, also was killed on October 7, and his death was announced on Friday. Both of their bodies remain in the hands of Hamas.

Following the news of Weinstein's death, U.S. President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill are "devastated" at the news of the death of American Israeli hostage Judy Weinstein. "This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judy’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judy and Gad’s four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts," Biden said in a statement. "I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."

5 View gallery US President Joe Biden said he was 'devastated' by the news of the death of American Israeli hostage Judy Weinstein ( Photo: Reuters / Tom Brenner )

Later on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told representatives of the families of the hostages that there is progress in negotiations for a deal. At a meeting held in the Kirya base early Thursday evening in Tel Aviv, he described these contacts as a "tug of war" with ups and downs, noted that the military pressure was "working" and said that everything was being done to rescue the hostages. Netanyahu heard from the families about their concern for the condition of their loved ones. He admitted that he is not aware of the fate of each and every hostage, and answered questions regarding the information that exists and about what will be done in order to promote the release of all the hostages.

Khalil Atiya, a Jordanian representative in the Arab Parliament – the legislative body of the Arab League, burned the Israeli flag in the main hall of the organization in Cairo on Thursday. Following the incident, Israel sent a protest to Jordan through diplomatic channels.

Government Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's small War Cabinet, visited the IDF Southern Command on Thursday and after a meeting with the heads of authorities in the region addressed the state of the war and said that the IDF is ready for its next phase, and that it will be "more powerful" than "Hamas imagines."

Police worked on Thursday afternoon in several areas around the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shemona where rocket shrapnel fell. There were no injuries, but property was damaged. Police sappers isolated the crash scenes and searched for additional remains, in order to remove risk to the public.

5 View gallery Government Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Tomer Shunam Halevi )

The municipality of Kiryat Shemona later announced that damage caused in the city following the latest launches from Lebanese territory were caused by the firing of two anti-tank missiles.

Meanwhile, the IDF late Thursday afternoon fired on the sources of the recent rocket launches toward northern Israel, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. No injuries were reported. The IDF also announced that there was no risk of a security incident after alert sirens warning of a hostile aircraft intrusion in northern Israel. The IDF struck in several areas in Lebanon on Thursday morning and overnight as well.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday said that Hamas informed Tehran that "it has the ability to continue fighting for several months." He added that: "The resistance today is strong and Hezbollah and Ansar Allah (the Houthis) support Gaza. Eighty days and Hamas has not been eliminated and no hostages have been released, and now they are turning to us and other parties to release the hostages. Hamas is running the Gaza Strip and the war with Israel."

The Iranian official also accused the U.S. of lending to the spillover of the war in the Middle East. "The U.S. has conveyed to us that it does not want the war to expand. We responded, telling them 'it's not our intention to expand it, but you are the ones doing so',” he said. He added "One cannot compare Hamas to ISIS; Hamas is a liberation movement. The resistance today is strong, and both Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels support Gaza."

5 View gallery Muhammad Issa, the son of Marwan Issa - the deputy head of the military wing of Hamas - was killed in an early morning airstrike.

The Palestinians reported that Muhammad Issa, the son of Marwan Issa - the deputy head of the military wing of Hamas - was killed in an early morning airstrike. This is Issa's second son to die: his oldest son died about a year ago due to an illness, after his father was unable to get him out of the Gaza Strip for treatment.