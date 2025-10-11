Hamas could advance hostage release to Sunday as 'gesture for Trump,' say officials

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza are expected to be freed on Monday — but Israeli officials say preparations are underway for a possible earlier release, potentially as soon as Sunday.
Senior Israeli officials told Ynet that Hamas appears to be considering advancing the timetable as a gesture toward Trump, who announced he will visit Israel and Egypt next week. “We are fully prepared across all systems for an early release,” one official said. “There are indications that Hamas wants to move ahead as a goodwill gesture to President Trump, but so far there is no confirmation.”
Speaking at the White House, Trump said Hamas was “getting them now” and that about 28 bodies were being recovered. “Some of those bodies are being unearthed right now as we speak. It’s a tragedy,” he said.
Trump added that he expects to address Israel’s Knesset after a stop in Cairo. “It’s a great deal for Israel, but it’s a great deal for everybody — for Arabs, for Muslims, for the world,” he said. He expressed optimism that the ceasefire would hold and that Gaza would be rebuilt with regional support.
According to the Palestinian news agency Ultra Palestine, the release is expected to take place under direct International Red Cross supervision, with no formal ceremony. The Rafah crossing is scheduled to open Saturday for humanitarian aid convoys and again Wednesday for passenger movement.
Israeli officials said Hamas is obligated to complete the release of 20 living hostages by Monday at noon, though the group may choose to do so in stages within the 72-hour window.