Syria boycotts, Iran protests: Israel takes rotating presidency of UN Disarmament Conference

Despite the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israel has begun its tenure as the rotating president of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva. This role is spearheaded by Israel's ambassador to the UN institutions in Geneva, Daniel Meron. The inaugural official session under Israel's presidency took place on Tuesday morning, attended by representatives from member states, with the notable absence of the ambassadors from Iran and Syria.
Presidency of the conference rotates among its member nations, each serving a four-week term. Israel last held this position a decade ago. Notably, the Iranian ambassador exited the hall in protest as Israel assumed the presidency, while the Syrian ambassador chose to boycott the event altogether. Established in 1979, the Conference on Disarmament is a unique and permanent multilateral forum dedicated to negotiating disarmament and arms control agreements, functioning within the UN framework.
The conference operates on a consensus basis, adopting independent procedures and agendas while considering the recommendations of the General Assembly and proposals from its member countries. Alongside Israel, the conference comprises 65 member states. Israel became a full member of the conference and its Western group in 1996.