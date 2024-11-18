Iran planned to assassinate former Canadian justice minister, report claims

Canadian authorities foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate Prof. Irwin Cotler , a former Canadian justice minister and the stepfather of former Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh , the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for combating antisemitism and delegitimization.

Cotler, who currently chairs the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and is a vocal critic of Iran, received a warning about an immediate threat to his life on October 26.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

According to the Globe and Mail, Canadian police identified two suspects in the plot, though no further details about the investigation have been disclosed.

The 84-year-old Cotler has been under tight security since the October 7 massacre due to his vocal support for Israel. Serving as Canada’s justice minister from 2003 to 2006, he retired from politics in 2015. His daughter was elected to the Knesset in 2020 as part of the Blue and White party, serving less than a year.

Since October 7, Cotler's security has included armored vehicles and an escort of armed officers. However, the alert he received at the end of last month was clear and unambiguous saying his life was in danger and an assassination attempt could be made against him by Iranian agents operating in Canada within 48 hours.

While Cotler is accustomed to threats due to his pro-Israel stance, the incident has placed him at the center of an international saga involving terrorism, diplomacy and the ongoing fight for human rights.

2 View gallery Michal Cotler-Wunsh ( Photo: Rami Zaranger )

Since stepping down as justice minister, Cotler has become a prominent figure in combating antisemitism and hate crimes. The Raoul Wallenberg Centre he leads — named after the Swedish diplomat who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust — focuses on fighting oppressive regimes and institutionalized violence.

Cotler’s activism includes extensive campaigns to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. These efforts culminated in June when Canada officially classified the IRGC as such — a move that was met with outrage in Tehran. Cotler has also long represented Iranian political prisoners, including prominent activists opposing the Islamic regime.

Allegations against the Iranian regime aren’t without precedent, as several Iranian plots to target political leaders and activists worldwide have been uncovered over the past year. Just this month, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed a foiled Iranian plan to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump prior to the elections.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations, labeling them a "reprehensible fabrication" attributed to Israel and regime opponents, without providing detailed responses to the claims.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: