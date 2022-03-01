Palestinian killed by troops in West Bank clashes, the third in one day

Channels
Reuters, Ynet |
Published: 03.01.22, 20:15
A Palestinian was shot dead by troops near Bethlehem on Tuesday, after hurling stones at soldiers and refusing to stop when warned, the military said.
    • Earlier two Palestinians were killed by IDF fire in the refugee camp in Jenin in the northern West Bank after clashes that broke out when forces entered the area to arrest terror suspects.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    ג'נין חילופי אש מעצר תיעוד פעילות הכוחות צה"ל    ג'נין חילופי אש מעצר תיעוד פעילות הכוחות צה"ל
    IDF troops in the Jenin refugee camp early on Tuesday
    Israel's border police said its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect wanted for what it described as "terrorist activity".
    After he was detained, gunmen fired at the Israeli forces and a crowd of around 150 Palestinians threw fire-bombs, stones and an improvised grenade, the border police statement said.
    The Israeli forces responded with live fire and suffered no casualties, according to the statement.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    עימאד אבו אלהיג'א    עימאד אבו אלהיג'א
    Abdullah al-Hosari and Shadi Najm killed in clashes with IDF in Jenin early on Tuesday
    The Palestinian Health ministry confirmed two Palestinians had been killed and the Islamic Jihad terror group identified the dead as members of the organization.



