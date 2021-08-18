Bennett to meet Biden at White House next week

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday, that he expected to travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden late next week, if the coronavirus pandemic allows.

"This is an important meeting that will deal mainly with Iran," Bennett said in a press conference.

Biden's spokeswoman confirmed Bennett's first official visit to Washington is set to take place on August 26. Bennett is set to return to Israel a day later.

"Prime Minister Bennett's visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region," Psaki said.

Psaki added the two leaders would also "discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran."

Talks between Tehran and six world powers to revive the nuclear pact ditched three years ago by then U.S. President Donald Trump have stalled since they began in April.

Israel is wary of the deal being revived. It views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat. Teheran denies it was seeking a nuclear bomb.

"Iran is at the its most advanced point ever, in uranium enrichment," Bennett said. "We have a plan to deal with the crisis and ensure the safety of Israelis."

"The trip to Washington is dependent on the status of the pandemic," he said but added that his cabinet formulated Israeli policy on Iran after careful consideration, and that he will be arriving at the meeting with Biden "prepared and focused and with the aim to partner with the United States in combating Iran's growing belligerence."