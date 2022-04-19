Israeli national killed in home robbery in the Netherlands

An Israeli national was killed during a home robbery in the Netherlands last week, Dutch police confirmed on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old's body was found by his neighbors in his home in the city of Utrecht. Police investigation indicated that the man did not die of natural causes.

Local media reported about the robbery last week, but local police only confirmed the reports on Tuesday.

According to preliminary findings, the robbers were seen speaking to the victim last Wednesday morning and later stole a credit card from his apartment. According to the suspicion, they returned to the apartment later that day in search of the credit card's PIN code after failing to withdraw money from several ATMs nearby.

Police detained two suspects aged 40 and 51.

Speaking to Dutch media, the man's neighbors described him as a friendly and gentle individual.

"He couldn't hurt a fly. He was such a sweet person. He'd always greet us and ask about our children's well-being. It pains me that he fell victim to such a heinous crime," one neighbor said.

Dutch media reported that the two suspects were involved in break-ins to a number of businesses in the neighborhood, including a Greek restaurant in a nearby mall.