US envoy Witkoff, Kushner to deliver speeches at Hostages Square rally | Watch live

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will be the first speaker Saturday evening at the Hostages Square rally in Tel Aviv, joined by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump .

Meanwhile, families of Israeli hostages delivered a public statement at the square, as they do every Saturday night — but this time, the gathering was marked by anticipation and hope ahead of the expected return of their loved ones to Israel in the coming two days, after more than two years in Hamas captivity.

Speeches of US envoys at the Hostages Square speech

While expressing joy over the return of the surviving hostages, family members made clear they would not end their campaign until the remains of all those who died in captivity are also brought home — amid Hamas’s claim that it does not know the precise locations of all the bodies.

4 View gallery U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ( Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/Evelyn Hockstein )

“This is the 736th day our loved ones have been held by Hamas, but soon they will be back with us,” said Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker. “My excitement is immense — there are no words to describe it. All of Israel stands with us, wanting the hostages home and waiting to see them return.

4 View gallery הצהרת משפחות חטופים בכיכר החטופים ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

“For 736 days, we’ve had to take to the streets, cry out, and fight for something that should be self-evident in a civilized country — the release of our loved ones from Hamas captivity. Mutual responsibility, solidarity, and the belief that no one is left behind.

“But you — the people of Israel — you are the light, the hope. You are my brothers and sisters, all of you!”

4 View gallery Hostages Square ( Photo: Alon Gilboa )

Zangauker thanked “every citizen who marched with us, reached out, hugged us, and fought by our side. Because of you, our loved ones are coming home. You are the beautiful and moving face of Israel — and because of you, Israel will rise again.”

4 View gallery U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ( Photo: Wester Wall Foundation Heritage )

She also remembered the heavy toll of the war: “Even in these moments, we do not forget the terrible price Israel has paid. Nearly 2,000 civilians and soldiers have been killed since October 7. I send a huge embrace to all the bereaved families — my heart is with them every single day. We owe endless gratitude to our soldiers, in active service and reserves. Because of you, we are here.”

Addressing the families of those still missing in Gaza, she added: “Alongside the joy and excitement over the deal to bring home the hostages and end the war, sadly this hell will not be over until every last one of them is home. Every single one. Until that happens, we will keep fighting — with them and for them. Their pain is with us every second.