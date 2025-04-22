Homeland Security Secretary Noem's purse stolen at DC restaurant, officials say

U.S. security agencies have launched an investigation after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the victim of a theft during dinner at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on Saturday night. CNN reported Monday that the stolen bag contained Noem’s passport, a Homeland Security badge granting access to agency facilities and $3,000 in cash.
According to CNN, the Secret Service — responsible for Noem’s protection — reviewed surveillance footage from Capital Burger, where the incident occurred. The video reportedly shows an unidentified white male wearing a medical mask stealing her bag and leaving the restaurant. The bag also contained her driver’s license, apartment keys, makeup kit, medications and blank checks.
A Homeland Security spokesperson said the large number of personal items was due to Noem’s entire family — including her children and grandchildren — being in town for Easter. She had withdrawn the cash for meals, gifts and activities. The Secret Service is now tracking her payment methods to ensure they haven’t been used by the thief.
Security experts are raising concerns about how the thief managed to get so close to a high-ranking official and escape with sensitive belongings.
“This is a security breach that actually has high consequences, and it needs immediate and further review by the Secret Service and DHS, and other law enforcement partners,” said Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent.
He noted that Noem, as Homeland Security secretary, is at high risk of targeted threats and is a symbolic figure in her own right.
Noem, a Republican and former governor of South Dakota, oversees border control, counterterrorism and cybersecurity as part of her cabinet role.
The theft adds to a series of recent embarrassments for top U.S. officials, most notably Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Just days ago, revelations emerged that Hegseth had shared classified information — reportedly including plans to strike the Houthis — in unsecured chats on the Signal app.
The material was also posted in a separate chat group he created, which included his wife, brother and 12 others from his personal and professional circles. He reportedly used his private phone rather than a government-issued device.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday supported Hegseth following reports claiming his administration was already seeking to replace him in the coming weeks following the scandal.