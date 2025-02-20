Explosions rock bus depots in Bat Yam and Holon; authorities suspect bomb attack

Explosions set three buses ablaze in separate parking lots in Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday evening, prompting a large police response and raising suspicions of a coordinated bombing attack. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the first explosion occurred at a bus depot near Bat Yam’s stadium, followed by another blast at a nearby lot. A third explosion was later reported at a depot near Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Fire breaks out at Bat Yam bus depot after mysterious explosion

Following the blasts, police discovered two unexploded charges attached to buses in Holon and Bat Yam, heightening concerns of a broader attack.

A security guard at one of the sites reported the first explosion at 8:30 p.m., saying a bus immediately caught fire. Firefighters from the Bat Yam station quickly brought the flames under control, while bomb disposal experts began investigating the source of the blasts.

Following the incidents, bus drivers nationwide were instructed to stop at the nearest stations and inspect their vehicles for suspicious objects. "If you see a suspicious bag, report it immediately," the message said.

Fire breaks out at Bat Yam bus depot after mysterious explosion

Large police forces were deployed to the area, and Israel Police Commissioner Dani Levi arrived at one of the scenes to receive real-time updates from security forces. Authorities have launched searches for suspects and additional suspicious objects.

"We urge the public to avoid the affected areas and remain alert for suspicious items," police said in a statement.

Police forces at one of blast scenes ( Photo: Israel Police )

The Bat Yam Municipality confirmed that no passengers were on board the affected buses. "The details of the incident are still unclear, and we are conducting searches and taking precautionary measures to ensure there is no further danger," officials said.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot, who arrived at the scene with senior police officials and municipal security teams, urged residents to stay away from the area. "All emergency teams are here, including municipal emergency responders," Brot said. "I ask residents not to approach the scene as investigations are ongoing."

In response to the explosions, light rail services in Bat Yam were temporarily suspended. Authorities continue to investigate the incidents.