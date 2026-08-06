Burger King worker fired over ‘Free Palestine’ remark to Israeli diner raises nearly $100,000 online

A Burger King employee who was fired after telling an Israeli customer to “Free Palestine” has raised nearly $100,000 through an online crowdfunding campaign.

The incident occurred at a Burger King branch in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, when customer Rami Feinstein, an American musician who said he was from Israel and was wearing a Star of David necklace, ordered food for his family.

According to Feinstein, employee Ariana Hamilton asked where he was from. After he replied that he was Israeli, she told him, “Free Palestine.”

Feinstein said in a video posted online that he felt threatened, received a refund and left the restaurant. He later shared a recording of the exchange and questioned whether Burger King was a safe place for Jewish customers.

Hamilton presented a different account in a video posted to Instagram, saying the incident was an expression of free speech rather than hostility toward Feinstein. She said he initially told her he was from New Jersey before showing his Star of David necklace and saying he was from Israel, prompting her response.

Hamilton said she lost her job over the encounter and had been told she was dismissed for discriminating against a customer and using hate speech. She added that she did not intend to retract her position and would continue expressing her views.

She then promoted a crowdfunding campaign to support herself after losing her job, saying the money would be used for rent, bills and groceries while she searched for new employment. The campaign has so far raised nearly $100,000.

The case drew significant support for Hamilton across social media, with users praising her conduct and posting messages of solidarity with Palestinians. Other users demanded that she face consequences for the interaction, while her supporters defended her right to free expression, according to Roya News.

Burger King apologized in a response published through its official social media account.

“We are very sorry to hear about the experience you had,” the company said. “Burger King is a place where everyone should feel welcome, respected and free from discrimination.”