Gaza Board of Peace unveils $2.45B rebuilding push: ‘Hamas ready to disarm’

Despite continuing difficulties with both Israel and Hamas over implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza , members of the Gaza Board of Peace voiced optimism Wednesday that the project will move into a major implementation phase over the coming year.

Tony Blair, a senior founding member of the Board of Peace, told a gathering held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that Hamas had agreed to the destruction of its military infrastructure.

Gallery Gaza Board of Peace conference in New York

“Beneath Gaza City there are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels containing weapons stockpiles and weapons factories,” Blair said. “The new government cannot govern unless that infrastructure is systematically destroyed. Hamas has agreed that this will happen, and that is a milestone. Our challenge now is to turn it into an agreement.”

Blair said Gaza had been “liberated from Hamas control” and that Israel had agreed to a framework involving the full demilitarization of Gaza, a new security mechanism, an international stabilization force and a policing force.

“The question of a Palestinian state will not be resolved now, but the option will remain open, subject to Israel’s security and the legitimate desire of Palestinians to govern themselves,” he said.

Blair said the past year had involved intensive preparations by the Board of Peace to bridge outstanding gaps.

“Seventy percent of Gaza is destroyed,” he said. “There has been significant humanitarian improvement, but for many people the situation remains severe. In the coming year, we are moving toward implementation of the plan.”

‘Commitment to hand over weapons’

Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said the process had progressed further than he expected a year ago.

“If I look back one year, I did not think we would be here talking about the challenges we face in implementing the plan,” Mladenov said. “I did not think there would be a plan for disarmament and the transfer of civilian government, a reconstruction plan and a plan for an Israeli withdrawal.”

“The road map we reached with Hamas through Qatari and Turkish mediation includes a commitment to hand over weapons,” he said. “We want to give Gaza a chance, and we want the residents of the Israeli communities near Gaza to leave behind their sense of fear.”

Mladenov said the Palestinian technocratic committee established in early 2026 to manage civilian life and public services in Gaza already has a presence inside the Strip.

He also acknowledged that Israel’s election campaign has complicated negotiations.

“There are talks with Israel, and they are not easy because of the elections there,” he said. “Everything is more emotional and politically sensitive. We have had good talks and reached agreement on the final objective: disarmament, the demilitarization of Gaza and civilian governance that will allow Gaza to be rebuilt.”

More than 24 countries prepared to join effort

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy, said more than two dozen countries were prepared to contribute resources and personnel.

“More than 24 countries are ready to take part in the effort, with resources and a willingness to work side by side,” Witkoff said. “A year ago at the UN General Assembly, the situation looked different. Today you can point to real progress.”

Gen. Jasper Jeffers at the conference

“All the hostages are home. There is a ceasefire, even if it is not perfect, but it still exists,” he said. “The humanitarian effort has achieved historic results, with billions of dollars in donations to meet urgent needs and reconstruction requirements.”

“The people involved in the Board of Peace are our secret weapon,” Witkoff added. “Everyone is working together under Trump’s leadership.”

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and another senior member of the Board of Peace, said the initiative was designed to move beyond years of unsuccessful diplomatic meetings.

“Over the past decade there have been so many meetings about Gaza, and we tried to do something different,” Kushner said. “We did not want to blame anyone. We wanted to advance solutions rather than slogans and political statements.”

He said aid could now be delivered more efficiently and directly to Gaza residents than a year ago.

“I think we are building something more important than a company,” Kushner said. “We are building a platform that will allow the people of Gaza to focus on improving their lives and give those who want to live in peace the opportunity to do so.”

“Our goal is clear. We want Gaza to be able to prosper and fulfill its potential, and for that to happen it must be demilitarized,” he said.

Kushner said Trump’s plan had reduced tensions but had not yet solved the underlying problem.

“It solved only the first phase involving the hostages,” he said. “We need to stick with it and remain committed to it.”

‘The situation on the ground is chaotic’

Dr. Ali Shaath, head of the Palestinian technocratic committee, said his body would be responsible for providing services and rebuilding Gaza.

“We are a body that will provide services to the people of Gaza and rebuild it, for the children of Gaza who have been denied that right for far too long,” Shaath said. “For three years they have not gone to school.”

“The current situation on the ground is chaotic. This fragility will not serve the goal of rebuilding Gaza,” he said. “Winter is coming to Gaza and money is urgently needed. If we all implement one plan, together with the World Bank and aid organizations, we will all succeed.”

Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, said a 500-member force drawn from Morocco and Kosovo had already been trained, while forces from Albania, Kazakhstan and other countries were also undergoing training.

“For the disarmament project, we are working on a military plan that can be implemented sector by sector,” the U.S. general said.

“There are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels and tens of thousands of weapons. We will dismantle or neutralize the tunnels and the weapons, follow the technocratic committee as it takes responsibility for the territory, and that will later lead to the IDF’s withdrawal.”

Jeffers said a weapons-neutralization team from Kosovo was already with him on the ground.

“Gaza will be rebuilt by Gazans,” he said.

66 projects worth $2.45 billion

The Board of Peace is also considering turning Gaza into a tax-free zone so that money donated to the Strip can be directed entirely toward reconstruction.

At the New York gathering, officials presented plans for 66 projects to be implemented in Gaza over the next six months at a total cost of $2.45 billion.

Some are intended to begin immediately and focus on humanitarian needs, sanitation, temporary housing and preparations for Palestinian police and international security forces.