Netanyahu: Israel prepared for any scenario after terror attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that while Israel was not seeking a further escalation of violence, it was prepared for any eventuality in the wake of the terror attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend.

Speaking at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said his government had approved steps to fight terror.

“We are bolstering security forces, while punishing the attackers and those who support them," the prime minister said. "We have sealed the house of the terrorist who committed the shooting attack on Friday ahead of its demolition,” he said.

“We have decided to revoke social security benefits, Israeli IDs, and residence visas from families supporting terror. We are also expediting the process for civilians to obtain firearm permits, and will consider steps to strengthen settlements in the West Bank in order to make clear to terrorists that we intend to stay in our land,” Netanyahu said.

The security cabinet convened late on Saturday following two attacks in Jerusalem, in order to decide on the appropriate steps to take. “Our response will be strong, quick, and precise. We will inflict harm on those wanting to hurt us and those helping them. We’ve already arrested terror supporters and people working to incite violence,” he said.

The prime minister said the government was set to enact further measures in the coming days. “We’re bolstering forces in all sectors," he said. "We will seal and destroy the homes of terrorists in an expedited process in order to make supporters of terror pay. This process began yesterday and is now ongoing.”

Netanyahu said weapons in the hands of civilians would have saved lives," referring to the shooting attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday.