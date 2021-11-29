Lapid urges world to keep up pressure on Iran as nuclear talks resume

Israel urged world leaders to keep up pressure on Iran and not lift sanctions as part of nuclear negotiations that were set to resume in Vienna on Monday, saying that tighter supervision of Tehran was needed.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Negotiators were to convene in a last-ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned three years later by the United States under then-President Donald Trump, who then reimposed sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran. That led to breaches of the deal by Tehran, and dismayed the other powers involved.

3 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in London alongside his British counterpart Liz Truss ( Photo: Stuart Mitchell )

Israel has warned that Iran, its arch-enemy, will try to secure a windfall in sanctions relief at the talks, without sufficiently rolling back nuclear bomb-making potential through its accelerating enrichment of uranium.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, speaking in London alongside his British counterpart Liz Truss, said Iran was only attending the talks because they wanted access to money.

"This is what they have done in the past. And this is what they will do this time as well. The intelligence is clear, it leaves no doubt," he told reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding on trade, technology and defense with Britain.

3 צפייה בגלריה Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali khamenei (L) handing over the presidential precept to new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi (R), in Tehran, Iran ( Photo: EPA )

"A nuclear Iran will thrust the entire Middle East into a nuclear arms race; we will find ourselves in a new Cold War. But this time the bomb will be in the hands of religious fanatics who are engaged in terrorism as a way of life," Lapid said.

"The world must prevent this and it can prevent this: tighter sanctions, tighter supervision, conduct any talks from a position of strength."

In Jerusalem earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cautioned world powers to beware of what he described as Iranian "nuclear blackmail".

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: AFP )

Iran says it is enriching uranium solely for civil uses.

Truss said Britain was "absolutely determined" to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.