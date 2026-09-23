Gruesome East Jerusalem murder: woman allegedly kidnapped, killed and hidden in barrel

New details have emerged in the killing of 61-year-old East Jerusalem resident Fatma Rajabi, whose body was allegedly concealed inside an industrial barrel near the home of the man suspected of murdering her.

The suspect, Saleh Othman, a technician in his 60s from East Jerusalem, turned himself in to police after Rajabi had been missing for five days. According to investigators, he confessed during questioning, reenacted the killing and led officers to the location where her body had been hidden. During his interrogation, Othman told investigators: “I was drunk at the time of the murder.”

Gallery Fatma Rajabi

The suspect withdrawing cash, allegedly using Fatma’s credit card

New footage has also emerged showing what police suspect were Othman’s actions after the killing. He is allegedly seen attempting to withdraw cash using Rajabi’s credit card.

Police suspect the killing may have stemmed from a financial debt amounting to tens of thousands of shekels. Investigators also believe Rajabi and Othman knew each other before her disappearance.

Rajabi was last seen leaving her home and later entering Othman’s work vehicle. From that point, she disappeared.

Investigators suspect Othman killed her while they were traveling and later transported her body to an area near his home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur, where he allegedly concealed it inside a barrel.

Her disappearance triggered a five-day search operation involving Jerusalem District police officers, Border Police forces and hundreds of volunteers.

Searches were conducted in several areas, including near Abu Ghosh and Mevaseret Zion, while investigators simultaneously tried to reconstruct Rajabi’s final movements and gather surveillance footage and other evidence that could indicate what had happened to her.

During the search, Rajabi’s family criticized the police response, arguing that efforts to locate her had begun too late.

Police rejected the allegations, saying extensive forces and resources were deployed as soon as the missing-person report was received.