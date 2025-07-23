After refusing to advance Haredi draft bill, Likud votes to replace Edelstein as chair of Knesset defense committee

In a decisive vote held Wednesday afternoon at the end of the Knesset's summer session, Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth was elected chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, defeating incumbent Yuli Edelstein by a vote of 29 to 4. One MK, Hanoch Milwidsky, abstained. Those voting for Edelstein included himself and Likud lawmakers David Bitan, Eli Dallal, and Shalom Danino.

Bismuth’s election follows a shift in strategy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who aligned with ultra-Orthodox demands to support Bismuth. Initially, Netanyahu’s office had backed Milwidsky to replace Edelstein, but following public backlash and behind-the-scenes talks, Shas and other Haredi parties threw their support behind Bismuth, a journalist and the former editor of Israel Hayom.

3 View gallery Yuli Edelstein in the Knesset plenum ( Photo: Noam Moshkowitz, Knesset spokswoman )

Edelstein is being removed over his refusal to advance through his committee an amended IDF draft bill that would excuse most Haredi men from military service.

During the vote, Edelstein addressed his colleagues, saying: “The faction that sent me has the right to remove me. But this vote will tear apart the draft law. This isn’t the first time I’ve been in the minority. Back then too, I was told I was hurting Likud, and that it was easier not to stand up to an all-powerful prime minister. Say one kind word to me—this is the first full meeting of our faction in a long time, and it’s not about Iran, the budget or the hostages. It’s about removing me.”

3 View gallery Boaz Bismuth is the new head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee ( Photo: Reuven Castro )

"I won't be able to refute in two or three minutes all the lies I've heard in recent days, how I intentionally did and blew up and deceived and lied," Edelstein also said. "Just so you know, all those who still believe my word - 30 years here, not many can say that I broke my word - all of these are blatant lies. There were long negotiations. I came to the conclusion that, unfortunately, no major changes have occurred in Haredi society, there will be no call for those who don't study in yeshiva to enlist, and therefore only sanctions and proper supervision can lead to at least a minimal enlistment of those few thousand."

Edelstein also pointed out that no one has actually complained about the way he ran the committee while he headed it.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced his support for Milwidsky to serve as temporary chair of the Knesset Finance Committee, replacing Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism, who resigned. This was widely seen as a signal of Netanyahu’s backing for Bismuth’s appointment. Milwidsky then withdrew his candidacy for the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairmanship, as did Likud lawmakers Nissim Vaturi, Eliyahu Revivo and Eli Dallal.

Haredi factions had initially supported Milwidsky, viewing him as likely to advance a broad draft exemption bill. However, a legal opinion—though unofficial—suggested he could not immediately oversee votes on the draft law since he had not participated in prior discussions. This prompted a shift to Bismuth, who reportedly reassured Haredi lawmakers of his commitment to passing the legislation.

A source in the Haredi bloc said Bismuth was selected after “productive discussions” and had proven he was “up to the task.” The ultra-Orthodox parties aim to pass legislation that would enshrine exemptions for large numbers of yeshiva students, and Bismuth pledged to shepherd such a bill through committee.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who aligned with ultra-Orthodox demands to support Bismuth ( Photo: FULL SEND PODCAST )

Though Shas officials denied pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the matter, Bismuth was seen speaking with Haredi representatives and photographed alongside United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf—suggesting active involvement from ultra-Orthodox parties. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also stated during a Knesset session that efforts were already underway within the coalition to reverse recent Haredi ministerial resignations and restore them to their positions.

Some Likud ministers and lawmakers conveyed to Netanyahu that Bismuth would be more publicly palatable than Milwidsky, while others cautioned that Bismuth could, like former Speaker Yuli Edelstein, yield under political pressure.”