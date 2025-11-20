Trump signs bill to release the Epstein files after months of political pressure

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the bill to release the files from the Justice Department investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialized with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
The scandal has been a thorn in Trump's side for months, partly because he amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein to his own supporters. Many Trump voters believe his administration has covered up Epstein's ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death, which was ruled a suicide, in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he faced federal sex trafficking charges.
At a news conference, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days, as required by legislation passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday.
"We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency," Bondi said.