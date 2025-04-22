Pope Francis' funeral to take place in St. Peter's on Saturday

will begin Wednesday in St. Peter's Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

His funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

. He had been recovering in his apartment after being hospitalized for five weeks with pneumonia. He made his last public appearance Sunday, delivering an Easter blessing and making what would be his final greeting to followers from his popemobile, looping around St. Peter’s Square.

appearance from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world as the first Latin American pope on March 13, 2013, was a perfect bookend to a 12-year papacy that sought to shake up the church and return it to its Gospel-mandated mission of caring for the poorest.

The Vatican announced that the first meeting of the Congregation of Cardinals, the gathering of the cardinals currently in Rome, would occur Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Vatican’s synod hall.

They could decide to allow public viewing of Francis as soon as Wednesday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica. Under norms approved by Francis last year, the funeral and burial must occur between Friday and Sunday.

