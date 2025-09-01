Welcome to Ynet Global: Our new chapter begins

We are marking a significant milestone in our journey as we officially rebrand from Ynetnews to Ynet Global. This transformation represents our commitment to delivering the news that matters most—from Israel to the world and back again. Along with our new identity comes a complete visual facelift that enhances your reading experience while maintaining the trusted journalism you've come to expect from us.

Our expansion brings you more articles, greater variety and enhanced real-time news coverage spanning local Israeli developments and global affairs. Whether you're seeking the latest from Jerusalem, breaking news across the Middle East or international stories that impact our region, Ynet Global is your comprehensive English-language source.

Ynet Global

We've strengthened our newsroom capabilities to ensure you receive faster, more diverse coverage across politics, technology, culture, security, real estate, celebrities, wellness, finance, sports, Jewish scene and beyond.

At the heart of our rebrand is our new identity: "From Here to Everywhere" with our commitment to "Real Stories. Real Time. Real Global." This isn't just a slogan—it's our promise to you.

We remain rooted in Israel while expanding our lens to capture the full spectrum of news that shapes our world. We're staying true to our mission of authentic journalism while embracing our role as a bridge between Israeli perspectives and global conversations.

As we launch Ynet Global, we're not just changing our name—we're reinforcing our dedication to keeping you informed with the stories that matter, delivered with the speed and accuracy you deserve. From our newsroom here in Israel to wherever you are in the world, we're committed to bringing you the real stories, in real time, with a truly global perspective.