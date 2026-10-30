She fell in love with Israel as a child, returned as a diplomat and died in a tragic Jerusalem crash

A 30-year-old Czech diplomat who arrived in Israel in recent weeks was killed Thursday when a minibus mounted a sidewalk and struck her near Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market.
Klára Schneiderová, head of the Czech Embassy's Jerusalem office, was critically injured when the driver of the minibus lost control on Agrippas Street, a busy thoroughfare near the popular market. The vehicle veered onto the sidewalk, struck Schneiderová and crashed into a storefront.
She was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where doctors pronounced her dead.
Security cameras along the street captured the moment of the collision.
Police detained the minibus driver for questioning and said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
Schneiderová's death came just weeks after she arrived in Israel to take up her diplomatic posting, a return that held particular personal significance.
Her father served as the Czech Republic's ambassador to Israel in the late 1990s, and Schneiderová spent part of her childhood in the country, developing a lasting affection for Israel.
Just two days before her death, she was introduced to guests at a reception marking Czech Statehood Day at Jerusalem's King David Hotel.
During the event, Schneiderová spoke about the personal significance of returning to Israel as a diplomat, following in her father's footsteps and serving in the country where he had once represented the Czech Republic.
A day later, she was killed in the crash.
The Czech Embassy in Israel announced her death, expressing "deep sadness" over the loss of a colleague and friend.
In its statement, the embassy described Schneiderová as a "bright, warm and outstanding diplomat" and extended condolences to her family and loved ones.
Her remains will be flown to the Czech Republic for burial.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who had met Schneiderová at the diplomatic reception just a day before her death, expressed his condolences.
"We received the horrible news of the tragic passing of Klára Schneiderová with deep sorrow," Sa'ar said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, her loved ones, and the entire Czech diplomatic community."
"Klára was a dedicated senior diplomat and a true friend to Israel. May her memory be a blessing," he added.
Adam Čurgo, a spokesperson for the Czech Foreign Ministry, described her death as a "painful loss."
As a mark of respect, a black flag will be flown Friday and Saturday at the Czernin Palace in Prague, which houses the Czech Foreign Ministry.