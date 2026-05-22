Report: 'Trump administration preparing to strike Iran again'

Diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between Iran and the United States are continuing, but CBS reported late Friday that the U.S. administration was preparing for a new military strike against Iran , citing sources described as having “direct knowledge of the planning.” However, the report said that as of Friday, no final decision had been made on the strikes.

According to the report, several sources said some members of the U.S. military and intelligence community had canceled their plans for Memorial Day weekend “in anticipation of possible strikes.” Defense and intelligence officials also began updating emergency preparedness lists for U.S. facilities overseas, as forces deployed in the Middle East rotate out as part of an effort to reduce the U.S. military presence in the region amid concerns over possible Iranian retaliation.

1 View gallery Trump and Khamenei; is the US on its way to striking again? ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS, shutterstock, AP/Alex Brandon )

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported late Friday, citing a U.S. source, that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine took part in a National Security Council meeting and presented President Donald Trump with options in the event that negotiations with Iran fail.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS that Trump “has made his redlines abundantly clear: Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and they cannot keep their enriched uranium.” She said, “The President always maintains all options at all times, and it is the job of the Pentagon to be ready to execute any decision the Commander-in-Chief could make. The President has been clear about the consequences if Iran fails to make a deal.”

On Friday, Trump said government-related circumstances would prevent him from attending the wedding of his son, Donald Trump Jr., in the Bahamas on Saturday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had very much wanted to be with his son and Bettina, his future daughter-in-law and the newest member of the Trump family, but duties related to the government and his commitment to the United States required him to remain in Washington, at the White House, during what he described as an important period. He concluded by congratulating Don and Bettina.

The negotiations appeared to gain momentum Friday with the arrival in Iran of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and representatives from Qatar. But it remains unclear whether there is any chance of a deal. In Iran, officials have sounded pessimistic and do not appear ready to offer Trump a significant compromise that would allow him to drop the threat of renewing the war.

On Friday night, the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited a source in Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry as saying: “Washington and Tehran are not showing sufficient flexibility on key issues, and the army chief’s visit to Tehran may be a last-ditch effort to prevent the return of war to the region.”

The US president speaks at a rally at Rockland College ( Video: TheWhiteHouse )

At the same time, Axios reported that Trump has grown “increasingly frustrated” in recent days, after announcing Monday that he had canceled a major strike he said had been scheduled for the following day in order to give negotiations another chance. A source close to Trump said the president had raised the possibility of a “final” operation involving widespread strikes, after which he would declare victory and end the war. Another U.S. official described the negotiations in recent days as an “agonizing” process, saying drafts have been exchanged “daily” with no significant progress.

Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday night, and the Wall Street Journal said his visit reflected a “critical juncture” in the talks. But it remains unclear which direction the negotiations are headed, despite reports Friday morning of a “final draft” of a brief memorandum of understanding that would end the war while postponing the main points of dispute, chiefly the nuclear issue, to later negotiations.