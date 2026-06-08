Iran launches missile barrage at central, southern Israel; impact reported in West Bank

Sirens sounded across central and southern Israel on Tuesday after Iran launched a fresh missile barrage toward Israel.

A preliminary report indicated that a projectile impacted in the West Bank. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

2 View gallery Impact in the West Bank ( Photo: MDA )

The barrage came as Israel carried out strikes in Iran overnight. The escalation followed Israeli assessments that Tehran was likely to respond to overnight Israeli attacks.

Iranian media reported that Israel struck the Karoon Petrochemical Complex in Mahshahr, in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province. The province's governor told the Fars news agency that part of the facility was damaged in the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz held overnight consultations with senior military and security officials before deciding to launch strikes in Iran, according to Israeli officials.