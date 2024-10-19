Memory as his weapon: The inspiring story of Matan, blinded in Gaza, now a prosecutor

This is the remarkable story of Matan Levy, an IDF soldier who lost his sight but refused to give up. Today, he is fulfilling his dream of serving his country as a legal intern at the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office.

On the morning of October 7, Levy, from the town of Oranit in central Israel, received a call from his reserve unit, the 5th Brigade’s 8111st Battalion, instructing him to report immediately to the Gaza border. At the time, Levy was completing an internship at a private law firm, having recently finished his law degree. But in the Gaza border region, his life changed forever.

4 View gallery Attorney Matan Levy ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

"We were tasked with clearing the area of terrorists," he recalled. "There were tough encounters and intense events. After a few days, we transitioned to providing security for the artillery and tank units preparing for the ground offensive."

On October 14, while stationed near Kibbutz Nirim, a mortar barrage launched from Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun hit his unit. "I was critically wounded, and my friend, Israeli hero Omer Bitan, was killed by the mortar," Levy recalled.

For two weeks, Levy lay in the ICU at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Shva, hovering between life and death. "After two weeks in a coma, I woke up and quickly realized I was blind," he said. "But the pain was so intense that I didn't focus on the blindness. The pain was so severe that I can't even describe it—it terrified me."

4 View gallery Levy in the ICU after his injury ( Photo: Weizmann Institute of Science )

Levy underwent extensive rehabilitation at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, spending nine months in the hospital. As the pain subsided, he began to process the reality of his blindness. "I had to relearn everything—how to walk, how to navigate a world I couldn't see. Simple daily tasks became monumental challenges. It's a difficulty someone who can see wouldn't understand."

Despite his ordeal, Levy was determined not to give up on his dream of becoming a lawyer. "During my rehabilitation, I decided I would continue to fight for the country, and I wanted to do my legal internship at the State Attorney's Office."

The matter reached the state attorney himself, who requested the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office (Criminal Division) to consider his candidacy. Levy was invited for an interview, preparing for it while still in rehab. "It was the first time I dealt with legal materials without being able to see them, thanks to my amazing brother, who continues to help me."

'While others can read through the material multiple times, I rely on my memory. My assistants read the material to me once or twice, and I memorize it.'

Levy’s family—his parents and brother—were devastated by his blindness, but his mother, who had immigrated to Israel from Argentina for Zionist reasons, was a pillar of strength. "My family was crushed, but my mother, a true lioness, reminded us all that nothing is stronger than life itself. The fact that I survived is a miracle, and that message stuck with me," he said.

His persistence paid off. He was accepted into the office and joined a team dealing with serious crime under Attorney Assaf Shavit and his mentor, Attorney Simi Yafit Deri. Levy is the first blind legal intern at the State Attorney’s Office, which equipped him with special software and provided two National Service assistants to help him.

Daphna Vaknish, the head of interns at the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office, emphasized that Levy was accepted based on merit. "He is treated like any other intern, required to meet the same targets, and he does so successfully."

4 View gallery ( Photo: Courtesy )

"Judges are amazed when Matan argues on behalf of the state and demonstrates his full command of the material," Attorney Deri praised Levy's work. "For example, we appeared in 23 different hearings before the parole board, and Matan handled it all flawlessly from memory, overcoming the challenges of working without written documents. He inspires everyone at the office."

Levy's work requires deep familiarity with complex legal documents, which he manages by listening to them rather than reading. "While others can read through the material multiple times, I rely on my memory. My assistants, Yair and Ben, read the material to me once or twice, and I memorize it. I write legal opinions, argue in court, and appear before parole boards, handling everything like any other prosecutor," he says.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Courtesy )

"Most of my cases are in district courts. I feel like I’m living my dream. I can’t fight on the battlefield in Gaza or the north, but I’m fighting serious crime for the country in the courtroom. No terrorist can diminish my motivation or take away my smile."

October 14 marked the anniversary of Levy's injury. "For me, it’s not the day I was wounded—it’s the day I survived. As long as I’m alive, I live with my head held high. I’ve decided to live a full and meaningful life despite my blindness. During my recovery, I met my partner, who is now both my eyes and my heart. Life is a blessing, and every moment is a gift."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: