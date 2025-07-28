Former French ambassador: Hamas may still want a deal

Amb. Avi Pazner says the negotiating team would have to wait a few more days and see if Hamas is serious

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas hostages
Hamas
ILTV
Hamas may still want a deal with Israel despite its decision last week to say no, according to Amb. Avi Pazner, former ambassador to France.
He told ILTV News that “it is possible that they want the deal, but they made the miscalculation and gave an answer which was unacceptable, both to the United States and to Israel.”
He said the negotiating team would have to wait a few more days and see if Hamas is serious. If so, “then I think we have no other option but to increase our military pressure.”
Watch the full interview:
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""