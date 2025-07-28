Former French ambassador: Hamas may still want a deal

Hamas may still want a deal with Israel despite its decision last week to say no, according to Amb. Avi Pazner, former ambassador to France.

Hamas may still want a deal with Israel despite its decision last week to say no, according to Amb. Avi Pazner, former ambassador to France.

Hamas may still want a deal with Israel despite its decision last week to say no, according to Amb. Avi Pazner, former ambassador to France.

He told ILTV News that “it is possible that they want the deal, but they made the miscalculation and gave an answer which was unacceptable, both to the United States and to Israel.”

He told ILTV News that “it is possible that they want the deal, but they made the miscalculation and gave an answer which was unacceptable, both to the United States and to Israel.”

He told ILTV News that “it is possible that they want the deal, but they made the miscalculation and gave an answer which was unacceptable, both to the United States and to Israel.”