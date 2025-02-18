Former chief rabbi Yona Metzger investigated for indecent act with minor

Former Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger was questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act against a minor under the age of 16. The investigation against Metzger, a 71-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was initiated by the Fraud Unit of the Tel Aviv District Police following a complaint received by the police.
In November 2020, Metzger was investigated on suspicion of sexual offenses, but the case was closed by the prosecution. On Tuesday, he was questioned again regarding that case as well as a new complaint received recently. At the end of the investigation, Metzger was released on bail, and the investigation into his case is ongoing.
Metzger’s questioning coincided with Election Day for the Chief Rabbinate Council. In the past, he was convicted as part of a plea deal for bribery and fraud offenses and was sentenced to prison. Additionally, he was fined $1.4 million.
During his tenure as Chief Rabbi of Israel, from 2003 to 2013, and subsequent to that, Metzger allegedly accepted significant financial benefits from private individuals in exchange for actions related to his position, according to the indictment. These benefits were received on numerous occasions, both during private events and as compensation for his participation in events organized by those providing the benefits. For example, during the wedding of his son in July 2010, financial benefits were allegedly provided.
In a conversation that took place before the wedding between Metzger's driver and two invited guests, it was agreed that the two individuals would provide a substantial benefit to Metzger in the form of a "gift" for the wedding. Accordingly, a payment of $500,000 was transferred directly to Metzger in ten cash installments.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While serving as Chief Rabbi of Israel, allegations of sexual harassment against Metzger were published in the media. Reports at the time included testimonies from men who had met with him and claimed that he had touched them against their will. However, this information was never filed with the police as an official complaint and was not investigated.
At the time, Metzger’s associates claimed he had undergone polygraph tests at two separate institutions and was found truthful. "Prominent rabbinical figures are willing to stoop to any level, fabricating blatant lies and false accusations. After failing with allegations regarding women, they moved on to allegations concerning men, and the next step will likely involve accusations concerning animals," an associate said. "Only a police investigation will expose those behind these complaints and reveal the truth."