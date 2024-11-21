Travel to and from Israel remains difficult, but relief may be on the way

Since the start of the ongoing war, numerous airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, making travel both challenging and extremely expensive. Now, two Israeli airlines have made an announcement that could ease the burden.
Air travel in and out of Israel has faced significant challenges. Due to the war and escalating tensions in the north, major carriers like Lufthansa, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and United Airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv, leaving Israeli airline El Al as the sole operator connecting Israel to the United States.
This lack of competition has caused flight prices to soar, making air travel an unaffordable luxury for many.
But there’s hope on the horizon.
Arkia and Israir have received government approval to begin operating flights to the United States in the coming weeks. Both airlines plan to lease aircraft from Europe and operate ten weekly flights with foreign crews. Their entry into the U.S. market is expected to increase competition and potentially lower fares for travelers.
Meanwhile, the list of suspended flights continues to grow. Airlines such as Air France, British Airways, and American Airlines have announced delays in resuming service to Israel, with some pushing return dates as far back as late 2025 due to operational challenges and security concerns.