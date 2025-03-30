Israel outperforms Germany, Spain in global ranking of 'safe countries'

Andorra, the small principality nestled between Spain and France in southwestern Europe, has been declared the safest country in the world, according to the Numbeo Safety Index. Joining Andorra in the top five are the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Taiwan and Oman.

To create the "Safety Index by Country for 2025," Numbeo researchers ranked countries based on overall crime levels. These rankings were derived from surveys conducted among website visitors. Survey participants shared their feelings of safety while walking during daylight and nighttime hours. They also expressed concerns about robbery, theft, car break-ins, physical assaults by strangers, harassment in public spaces, and discrimination based on skin color, ethnicity, gender or religion.

Additionally, researchers examined the prevalence of property crimes like burglary, theft and vandalism, as well as violent crimes such as assault, murder and sexual offenses. Each country was assigned a score on a scale from 1 (most dangerous) to 100 (safest).

"It’s important to note that Numbeo’s crime index is based on user-reported data and perceptions, which may differ from official government statistics," researchers explained. "The index serves as a comparative tool to evaluate safety levels between different cities or countries, enabling individuals to make informed decisions and understand the crime landscape in specific areas."

Israel's ranking

Israel ranked 34th, outperforming several notable countries like Portugal, Norway, Cyprus, Spain and Germany. The United States received a relatively low score, landing at 89th, just two spots behind the United Kingdom in 87th.

Iran, Israel’s primary adversary, ranked 93rd. Greece, a favorite travel destination for Israelis, ranked 77th. Egypt, Israel’s southern neighbor, ranked 81st, while Jordan, its eastern neighbor, ranked 53rd. Syria and Lebanon, Israel's northern neighbors, were ranked 140th and 78th, respectively.

Earlier this month, the United Nations released its World Happiness Report . In this ranking, Israel placed 8th, ahead of Luxembourg and Mexico, which rounded out the top ten. The first seven countries in the happiness index were Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Costa Rica and Norway.