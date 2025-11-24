Israeli driver injured when Palestinian throws rock through car window | Watch the attack

An Israeli man was lightly injured Monday morning after being struck by a rock thrown by a Palestinian in the South Hebron Hills area. The attack occurred during a routine drive between a farm and the settlement of Carmel.

The incident was fully recorded on video, showing the Palestinian picking up a rock from the ground and hurling it as the vehicle approached. The impact shattered the car window, and the driver can be heard shouting in distress.

Palestinian attacks Israeli car with rock in Hebron Hills area

As the Israeli driver left the farm and began driving, he noticed a vehicle tailing him. When he turned back toward the farm, he was attacked at very close range. In response, IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and began searching the nearby village, but no suspects have been arrested so far.

Following the incident, the Har Hebron Regional Council called on security authorities "to act decisively before lives are lost."

1 View gallery An unidentified Palesitnian man throws a rock at a car in the South Hebron Hills area

“Terrorist attacks are repeatedly occurring at this location. Residents of Carmel and the nearby farm should not have to risk their lives due to the lawlessness that allows a ‘Hamas-affiliated’ clan to settle next to Jewish communities," Har Hebron Regional Council head, Elliram Azulay, said in a statement.