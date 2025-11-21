Trump brushes off ‘fascist’ jab as he and Mamdani debate Israel and Gaza

In their first meeting since Zohran Mamdani’s surprise election as New York City’s next mayor, U.S. President Donald Trump and Mamdani held an unexpectedly warm joint appearance at the White House on Friday, where Middle East policy, Israel, and the future of U.S.–Israel relations dominated several of the most contentious exchanges with reporters.

The Israeli angle surfaced early, when Trump was asked whether he would prevent Mamdani from arresting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York. The question referenced remarks Mamdani made during the mayoral campaign, in which he sharply criticized Netanyahu’s government and accused the Israeli leadership of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

Mamdani, standing beside Trump, did not retract his previous comments. “I’ve spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide and I’ve spoken about our government funding it,” he said. He added that he had shared with the president “the concern that many New Yorkers have of wanting their tax dollars to go towards the benefit of New Yorkers and their ability to afford basic dignity,” noting homelessness among city schoolchildren and the need to “follow through on the promises we’ve made to New Yorkers.”

Trump, who has long emphasized his role in Middle East diplomacy, responded by stressing that he and Mamdani shared a desire for stability. Asked by one reporter whether he agreed with Trump’s past efforts to bring peace to the region, Mamdani said, “I appreciate all efforts towards peace,” adding that New Yorkers he met on the campaign trail — including Trump supporters — were “tired of seeing our tax dollars fund endless wars.”

At another point, Trump said Hezbollah “has been a problem in Lebanon,” noting that he and Mamdani “want to see peace in the Middle East.” Mamdani echoed that sentiment, telling reporters that many Trump voters he met were seeking “an end to forever wars... and they wanted to address the cost of living crisis.”

The press conference also revisited Mamdani’s sharpest personal criticism of Trump. Asked whether he stood by calling the president a “fascist,” Mamdani hesitated before Trump interjected. “You can just say yes,” Trump told him, tapping him on the arm. Mamdani replied, “Okay, yes.” Trump later added, “I’ve been called much worse than a despot. So it’s not that insulting.”

Yet the Oval Office exchange was notably cordial. Trump repeatedly praised Mamdani, calling him a “great mayor,” saying he expected to “help him, not hurt him,” and dismissing earlier threats to cut federal funding to New York City. “Anything I do is going to be good for New York,” the president said.

Mamdani, in turn, said he appreciated the meeting and their “shared love for the city,” adding that he looked forward to working with the president on affordability issues. He also acknowledged that his outreach extended to New Yorkers who voted for Trump, noting that one Trump voter he met was a pharmacist whose store the president’s father once visited.

Policy disagreements remained evident, particularly on immigration and domestic security. Mamdani said he raised concerns about federal ICE operations in New York, while Trump maintained the two spoke “more about crime,” adding, “He doesn’t want to see crime and I don’t want to see crime.”

By the end of the session, Trump appeared intent on projecting unity. “We’ve just had a great meeting,” he said as the two shook hands. “We love this city of ours.”