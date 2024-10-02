From mosque to massacre: How the Tel Aviv attack unfolded

Footage of terrorists in the mosque





New details about the terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv that took place on Tuesday, in which seven Israelis were murdered, reveal that the two Palestinian terrorists who illegally entered the country entered the Al-Nuzha Mosque in the city minutes before the attack began. "No one leaves the mosque; whoever leaves, risks their own head," they threatened.

D., who was praying at the mosque on Tuesday, recounted that the two entered the mosque with large backpacks, hid them near the restrooms and pulled out weapons and a knife. "They threatened us not to leave, then exited the mosque heading west, saw the train stopping at the station from afar and started shooting people at point-blank range. I saw it myself because I ran after them. People fell on the spot. They murdered Jews, they murdered Arabs."

Ali, the person in charge of the mosque, said that one of the terrorists "opened the closed door with an M-16 rifle in his hand. He just stuck his head in and said, 'No one will leave, whoever does will be responsible for their deaths,' and then left. The other one waited for him outside. We closed the doors, called the police and heard the gunfire."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said following the attack he would demolish the mosque if it was discovered the terrorists made use of it to hide or escape. Police investigation revealed that the worshippers weren’t suspected of any wrongdoing.

"We've been living together for 70 years. Is he here to create hate between Arabs and Jews? He should stay in his place,” Ali said in response to Ben-Gvir’s words.

After leaving the mosque, the terrorists ran down the Jaffa’s main street and entered a light rail car that had stopped at a nearby station. There, they opened fire at point-blank range on the passengers including Shahar Goldman and Inbar Segev-Vigder . Another victim was Ilia Nozadze, a Georgian national.

The terrorists continued along the city’s Jerusalem Boulevard, shooting at passersby until they were neutralized by security forces at the scene.

The two terrorists — Mohammed Masek, 19, and Ahmed Al-Haimoni, 25 — were armed with M-16 rifles, magazines and a knife. Masek was killed at the scene, while Al-Haimoni was seriously injured. They crossed into Israel from the West Bank but the exact timing of their infiltration is still unknown.

A joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police Tel Aviv District revealed that the two terrorists hadn’t been previously arrested. One of them was known for a public disturbance incident.

The IDF imposed a closure on the West Bank city of Nablus, began making arrests and raided Al-Haimoni's house in the Palestinian town overnight. Footage showed the arrest of his family members, including his father and several brothers. The detainees, suspected of assisting the terrorists in obtaining weapons and entering Israel, were transferred to Shin Bet custody for questioning.

