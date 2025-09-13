Israel’s Doha strike sends message to Hamas: no safe haven

Yoni Ben Menachem said that the attack in Doha was meant to send a message to Hamas leadership that “wherever they will be in the world, they will be eliminated by Israel

Whether or not Israel managed to kill Hamas leaders in Doha, the strike against them “carries a very important message that there's no safe place for the terrorists of Hamas,” according to Yoni Ben Menachem of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
Ben Menachem said that the attack was meant to send a message to Hamas leadership that “wherever they will be in the world, they will be eliminated by Israel, even if it's 2,000 kilometers away from Israel, and even if they go to other parts of the world.”
He added that in this way the Hamas leadership will live in fear.
